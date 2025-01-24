Gophers eye third straight upset against road warrior Oregon
Gophers men's basketball will host Oregon at the Barn this Saturday for the first time since 2001 when Rick Rickert was roaming the floor. The No. 15 Ducks hold a perfect 4-0 record on the road, proving to be a tough test for Minnesota.
In their first season in the Big Ten, head coach Dana Altman and the Ducks have made a smooth transition. They've had an impressive nonconference schedule with wins over Alabama, Texas A&M and San Diego State before beginning conference play 5-3.
Led by fourth-year big man Nate Bittle, who has spent his entire career in Eugene, they look like one of the best teams in the conference. Bittle is averaging a team-high 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. He's shooting 51.4% from the floor, 30.0% from three and 80.6% from the free-throw line.
Much like Bittle, Oregon's second-leading scorer, Jackson Shelstad, is a native of the state and he committed to the Ducks out of high school. He is joined by Villanova transfer TJ Bamba in the backcourt, and they are both averaging more than 10 points per game.
Most analytics view Oregon around the top 25 and a very balanced team. KenPom.com rates their offense as the 32nd most efficient in the country, and their defense is at No. 36. They rank near the middle of the country at No. 132 in adjusted tempo, which could play into the Gophers' favor as one of the slowest paced teams in the nation.
Prediction
ESPN's matchup predictor gives Minnesota a 32.1% chance to win this game. Altman and the Ducks know how to win close games, and with students back on campus, I forsee a raucous environment at Williams Arena that could help the Gophers keep things close.
Femi Odukale's emergence over the last two games has been a big reason for Minnesota's success. He is averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game with only three turnovers. More importantly, he is 8 of 13 (61.5%) at the free-throw line. His defense and versatility will play a large role in Saturday's game.
Two of Oregon's road games came on the West Coast against Oregon State and USC, while the other two were a two-point win at Ohio State and a one-point win at Penn State. I think the Gophers' experience in those close games and growing confidence will help them pull off their third straight upset of the season.
Score: Minnesota 71, Oregon 69
