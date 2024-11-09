Gophers notes: Grayson Grove redshirting, updates on Frank Mitchell, Mike Mitchell Jr.
The Gophers men's basketball team has started the 2024-25 regular season 2-0, but it has come with plenty of ups and downs. Veteran guard Mike Mitchell Jr. suffered an ankle injury in the team's narrow win over Omaha on Saturday, but head coach Ben Johnson says there is hope that it's nothing serious.
Minnesota avoided disaster against the Mavericks on Saturday, but they will now have two tough tests next week. Things will start on Wednesday against North Texas, a team that has been one of the most consistent mid-major programs over the last five years.
Canisius transfer big man Frank Mitchell has been out of the lineup for both of the Gophers' two regular season games due to a dislocated shoulder, but Johnson said that he will be a true game-time decision on Wednesday against the Mean Green. If he doesn't play against North Texas, Minnesota hopes to have him back against Yale on Saturday.
He also mentioned that the team plans to redshirt true freshman forward Grayson Grove this season. 247Sports ranked the Alexandria, Minn. native as the 298th-best recruit in the class of 2024, but he will now develop in the system before hoping to contribute in 2025-26.
It has become a trend under Ben Johnson, but the Gophers are already banged up only two games into the season. Tyler Cochran, Mike Mitchell Jr. and Frank Mitchell are all potential starters on this team, but all three players are dealing with some sort of injury.
Next week will be big for the Gophers as they host their two highest-quality non-conference opponents at the Barn this season.