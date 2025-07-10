Gophers portal profile: Davidson F Bobby Durkin can light it up from three
The Gophers added nine scholarship players from the transfer portal this offseason, after hiring Niko Medved as the program's new head coach. As we get closer to the season, we're going to look deeper into what all nine players bring to the program individually, starting with Davidson's Bobby Durkin.
- 2024-25 stats: 13.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.4 APG
- Previous school: Davidson College (Atlantic 10)
- Height: 6-foot-7
- Years of eligibility remaining: 2
According to both 247Sports and On3, Durkin is the most highly-touted transfer who signed with Minnesota in the offseason. Listed at 6-foot-7, he's a smooth off-ball wing with the potential to guard one through four. He can likely play the two, three, or four, depending on the lineup variations for Minnesota.
Durkin was 40th in the country last season in three-point attempts per game at 7.7. His 35.5% mark from beyond the arc doesn't jump off the page, but his 55.4% true shooting percentage proves he's a knockdown shooter. He shot 85.0% from the free throw line on 1.8 attempts per game. He was an incredibly efficient player, averaging 2.4 assists and 0.8 turnovers per game.
"Bobby is a phenomenal shooter with great size and length," Medved said in a release. "He's a versatile player who can create space and has good floor vision. In addition, his defensive play and rebounding ability really stands out. We're excited to have Bobby as a Golden Gopher."
Durkin is originally from Glen Ellyn, Illinois, but he transferred to powerhouse IMG Academy for his final season of high school basketball. He chose Davidson over offers from Georgia Tech, Army, Wright State, Eastern Illinois and Western Illinois.
He averaged 8.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game as a true freshman for Davidson. He started 16 of 32 games before becoming a full-time starter as a sophomore in 2024-25. He took visits to Clemson and Ohio State before opting to transfer to Minnesota this offseason.
Historical Gophers comparison: Blake Hoffarber
This comparison might be a bit of a stretch, but 61.3% of Hoffarber's shots came from beyond the arc, which is comparable to Durkin, who had 69% of his shots from three last season. He's three inches taller and not a lefty, but I think there are a few similarities between Durkin and Hoffarber's games. You can probably expect better defense and rebounding from Hoffarber, but the three-point frequency is quite comparable.
Durkin made three or more shots from beyond the arc in 18 of his 33 games last season. He made four or more 12 times, five or more six times, and he hit six threes in three different games. He knocks down threes at a clip that hasn't been seen often since Hoffarber was wearing maroon & gold. Gabe Kalscheur was a more recent three-point specialist for Minnesota, but Durkin has a little more to his offensive game.
If a taller, right-handed Hoffarber isn't too obscure of a comparison, that's what I think Durkin's game is compares to. Can he be the leading scorer on an NCAA Tournament team? I guess that's something we'll find out, but he could be one of the best shooters to wear a Gophers uniform in quite some time.