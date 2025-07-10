Gophers portal profile: Davidson F Bobby Durkin can light it up from three

BREAKING: Davidson transfer forward Bobby Durkin (@bobbydurkin2) has committed to the Gophers.



Listed at 6-foot-7, he averaged 13.5p, 5.9r and 2.4a per game on 40.6/35.5/85.0 splits last season. 2 years of eligibility remaining.