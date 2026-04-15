Gophers Pursuing Former 4-Star High School Recruit in Transfer Portal

Reports emerged on Wednesday that Minnesota is hosting Michigan transfer wing Winters Grady on a portal visit. He joins a growing list of targets on campus this week, and he might be one of the most intriguing. Here's why.

Winters Grady was a 4⭐️ prospect in the 2025 high school recruiting class. Niko Medved offered him at CSU, and he seems to be revisiting things in the transfer portal.



Gophers portal news continues to heat up. https://t.co/hMDx3ZDtqg https://t.co/COZMejbDzG pic.twitter.com/VS25gSmLX1 — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) April 15, 2026

Grady broke onto the national basketball scene as a sophomore in high school when he averaged 31.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game at Lake Oswego High School in Oregon during 2022-23. He transferred to powerhouse program Prolific Prep for his final two high school seasons.

After two standout seasons, Grady developed into a four-star high school prospect in the class of 2025. He ranked as high as the 41st-best player in the country, according to Rivals. Niko Medved offered him a scholarship with Colorado State, but Grady opted to sign with Michigan over other notable top offers from Oregon, Iowa and USC, among others.

Michigan eventually won the 2025-26 NCAA Championship, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that Grady appeared in just nine games of cleanup duty. He dealt with some foot issues throughout his high school career, which popped up again in Ann Arbor. His final appearence came on Jan. 2 before he was shut down for the season.

Standing at 6-foot-6, Grady is known for his shooting prowess. Medved and his staff scouted him as a high school prospect, and they trust what they saw. With at least three years of eligibility remaining, he still has a ton of potential in the right system.

There's a large enough sample size in the transfer portal era to know every signing should not and cannot be a home run. Grady has skills that can translate to almost every rotation at the Division I level. There's also a financial aspect to any signing, and there's plenty of reason to think Grady could be an ideal buy-low candidate.

He joins North Carolina guard Kyan Evans and UT Martin forward Matas Deniusas as the third prospect to visit Minnesota during this portal season. With six available roster spots, the Gophers will continue to be busy.

A player like Grady isn't going to completely alter Minnesota's outlook heading into 2026-27, but sometimes getting on base can be more important than swinging for the fences. Injuries caused it, but depth was near the top of Minnesota's issues last season. Filling out your roster with players like Grady, who still have immense potential, is something that any fan should sign up for.