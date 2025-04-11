All Gophers

Gophers reportedly in contact with Vanderbilt transfer MJ Collins

Niko Medved has been very active in the trasnfer portal, landing commits from four big-men as he looks to transform the Gophers into a competitor

Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports

Mar 4, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard MJ Collins Jr. (2) drives to the basket against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard MJ Collins Jr. (2) drives to the basket against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Niko Medved's Gophers are among several teams reportedly pursuing Vanderbilt guard MJ Collins in the transfer portal.

Collins, a 6-foot-4 guard, entered the transfer portal just a year after leaving Virginia Tech for Vanderbilt. He appeared in 32 games, starting just one, for the Commadores in 2024-25, where he averaged 7.4 points on 43% shooting.

Over two seasons for the Hokies, Collins started 44 games in 66 appearances. During his sophomore season at Virginia Tech, Collins averaged 7.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

According to On3's Jamie Shaw, Collins held a Zoom call with Utah State Thursday night. He's also being pursued by Mississippi State, DePaul and Seton Hall, among others.

So far this offseason, Medved has gotten commitments from Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (Colorado State), B.J. Omot (Cal), Bobby Durkin (Davidson) and Robert Vaihola (San Jose State).

Minnesota has reportedly been looking at a number of guards in the portal, including Wes Enis, Jadin Booth and Chansey Willis Jr.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports
JONATHAN HARRISON FOR BRING ME THE SPORTS

Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.

Home/Gophers Basketball