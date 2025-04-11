Gophers reportedly in contact with Vanderbilt transfer MJ Collins

Vanderbilt transfer MJ Collins is set to host a Zoom meeting with Utah State tonight @On3sports is told.



The 6-4 junior averaged 7.4 points last season. Has 45 career starts.



Is in contact with Minnesota, Mississippi State, DePaul, Seton Hall, and others. @Collins2Mj… https://t.co/GL67z8aOrF pic.twitter.com/ykyBI7Xha5