Gophers reportedly in contact with Vanderbilt transfer MJ Collins
Niko Medved's Gophers are among several teams reportedly pursuing Vanderbilt guard MJ Collins in the transfer portal.
Collins, a 6-foot-4 guard, entered the transfer portal just a year after leaving Virginia Tech for Vanderbilt. He appeared in 32 games, starting just one, for the Commadores in 2024-25, where he averaged 7.4 points on 43% shooting.
Over two seasons for the Hokies, Collins started 44 games in 66 appearances. During his sophomore season at Virginia Tech, Collins averaged 7.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
According to On3's Jamie Shaw, Collins held a Zoom call with Utah State Thursday night. He's also being pursued by Mississippi State, DePaul and Seton Hall, among others.
So far this offseason, Medved has gotten commitments from Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (Colorado State), B.J. Omot (Cal), Bobby Durkin (Davidson) and Robert Vaihola (San Jose State).
Minnesota has reportedly been looking at a number of guards in the portal, including Wes Enis, Jadin Booth and Chansey Willis Jr.