Gophers women's basketball's 18-game Big Ten slate revealed
The Big Ten Conference released its full women's basketball schedule on Thursday, which officially means Minnesota's schedule is set for the 2024-25 season. The Gophers will open Big Ten play against Nebraska on Dec. 8 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.
After taking on the Huskers in Lincoln, the Gophers will host their first conference game of the season on Dec. 28 when Penn State comes to town. It’s an 18-game conference slate for the U overall, with only one repeat opponent — border rival Wisconsin, which the U will face in Madison, Wis., on Dec. 31 and then at The Barn on Jan. 26. Other top rival Iowa comes to town on Feb. 6.
For the first time, the Gophers' conference schedule features Big Ten additions Washington, Oregon, Southern Cal and UCLA. The Gophers travel out west to take on Southern Cal and UCLA on Jan. 30 and Feb. 2, respectively, and the U hosts Oregon and Washington on Feb. 16 and 26, respectively.
The Gophers will close Big Ten play when they visit Michigan State on March 1.
Find the Gophers’ full 2024-25 schedule below:
Gophers' full 2024-25 schedule
- Nov. 4: Central Connecticut State
- Nov. 8: Vermont
- Nov. 12: UMass-Lowell
- Nov. 16 or 17: SMU (Briann January Classic in Tempe, Ariz.)
- Nov. 16 or 17: Oregon State (Briann January Classic)
- Nov. 20: Eastern Illinois
- Nov. 24: Montana
- Nov. 29: Houston (Big Easy Classic in New Orleans)
- Nov. 30: Louisiana (Big Easy Classic)
- Dec. 3: North Florida
- Dec. 8: at Nebraska
- Dec. 11: Jackson State
- Dec. 20: TBD
- Dec. 28: Penn State
- Dec. 31: at Wisconsin
- Jan. 5: Illinois
- Jan. 8: Rutgers
- Jan. 14: at Maryland
- Jan. 19: at Northwestern
- Jan. 22: Michigan
- Jan. 26: Wisconsin
- Jan. 30: at Southern Cal
- Feb. 2: at UCLA
- Feb. 6: Iowa
- Feb. 9: Indiana
- Feb. 13: at Ohio State
- Feb. 16: Oregon
- Feb. 19: at Purdue
- Feb. 26: Washington
- March 1: at Michigan State