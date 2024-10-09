Lu'Cye Patterson 'really values' playing for hometown Gophers
Elijah Hawkins surprisingly entered the transfer portal in April and left the Gophers for Texas Tech. He was one of the best point guards in the country last season, but Ben Johnson and the Minnesota staff have replaced him with Charlotte transfer Lu'Cye Patterson, who values playing for the program.
As a native of Minneapolis, Patterson committed to the Gophers in May after two seasons at Missouri State and then two seasons at Charlotte. He returned to the Land of 10,000 Lakes when the program needed him most.
"He’s one of those local guys that I know really values being here, which was a luxury to have," Johnson said Tuesday. "Once we really locked in that, this is a guy we need to check out, it wasn't a crazy sell. The relationship I have with his family, there was a comfortability there. There was trust there."
Patterson played prep basketball at local Brooklyn Center High School and then Minnesota Prep Academy. He averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game as a senior in 2019-20.
He was underrecruited coming out of high school and began his college career at Missouri State. He became a starter as a sophomore, improving his scoring average from 2.5 to 7.4 points per game. He then transferred to Charlotte, where he most recently averaged 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, en route to earning second-team All-AAC honors.
"I have watched him since he was a baby, but if you look at his career, he has just gotten better every single level that he's been at," Johnson said. "A lot of people questioned or doubted him when he went to Missouri State and he grinded through that and found a way to be productive. Then he goes to Charlotte, nobody really knew. He grinded through that and became really productive."
With Toledo transfer Tyler Cochran out with an injury until at least December and Mike Mitchell Jr. returning as a natural two guard, the point guard position is wide open for Patterson to take. He has never averaged more than 2.8 assists per game in his career, but the Gophers will need him to take the next step if they want to take the next step as a program.
"Hopefully the next step is at this level. Even though it's a step up, you're still the same guy and you've proved it at every level and overcame and outperformed outside expectations," Johnson said. "I think he's a really confident kid that believes in himself. I know he's really excited to be here for this opportunity."
Between Ta'Lon Cooper two seasons ago and Hawkins last season, Minnesota has had some of the best facilitators in the country at the point guard position. Patterson will bring a different skill set, but most importantly, he wants to be a Gopher.
"He's kind of a breath of fresh air, in terms of a guy, he roles up his sleeves, not a lot of nonsense to him, he goes to work every day," Johnson said. "He loves to be coached. It comes from being a coach's kid. He wants to be good. He wants to learn. He wants to improve, so all that stuff is exciting, especially for a guy that's going to be one of your lead guards."
The first chance to see the new-look Gophers will be Oct. 19 when they host Bemidji State for an exhibition game.