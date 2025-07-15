Medved, Gophers offer 6'6" Wayzata wing, a rising 2026 prospect
Niko Medved and Gophers basketball have extended a scholarship offer to Wayzata's Nolen Anderson, a rising 6'6" wing in the class of 2026.
As a junior, Anderson was one of the leading scorers on a Wayzata team that won the Class 4A state title. He had 24 points and 10 rebounds in the championship game against Cretin Derham Hall, hitting four threes.
Minnesota is the first major-conference program to offer Anderson, although Iowa is also believed to be interested after Ben McCollum and the new Hawkeyes staff offered him when they were at Drake. He also holds offers from mid-major programs like Ohio, Toledo, Northern Iowa, and Illinois State, and he told GopherIllustrated he's visited St. Thomas (MN).
Anderson is currently considered a no-star recruit by 247Sports, but that may change at some point. He's poised for a big senior season as a 6'6" three-point shooter (also listed at 6'7" some places) who has been working on adding more versatility and explosiveness to his game.
The Gophers currently have one commit in their 2026 class: Cedric Tomes, a three-star point guard from East Ridge who put up big scoring numbers as a junior. He's ranked as the No. 5 rising senior in the state by 247.
They also have an offer out to four-star wing Dothan Ijadimbola from Totino Grace, who is the No. 2 player in the state for 2026, as well as three-star point guard (and standout football player) Jayden Moore from Hopkins (No. 3). Christian Wiggins, the top recruit in the state and Anderson's Wayzata teammate, is committed to Iowa State. Another notable 2026 player the Gophers have offered is four-star stretch big Quinn Costello from Boston.
This spring, Anderson played for D1 Minnesota 17U, a top AAU program on the Adidas circuit. He was teammates with Tomes, Wiggins, and Ijadimbola, as well as 2027 Gophers recruit Baboucarr Ann. The team came up just short in the championship game this past weekend in South Carolina.