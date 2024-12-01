Mike Mitchell Jr. not in lineup after being listed questionable, Caleb Williams active for Gophers
Mike Mitchell Jr. was in street clothes for the Gophers men's basketball team's game on Sunday against Bethune-Cookman at Williams Arena in Minneapolis after being listed as questionable ahead of the game due to an ankle sprain.
But in good news, transfer guard Caleb Williams was off the injury report and active for the first time this year.
Williams, who's in his first season with Minnesota after transferring from Division III Macalester, has been yet to make his Gophers debut due to mononucleosis, but that could be coming on Sunday with him active for the first time this season. Williams averaged 20 points per game last year for the Scots, and he notably scored 41 in an exhibition against the U.
Mitchell has been out since suffering an ankle injury during the second half of Minnesota's second game of the season against Omaha on Nov. 9. Mitchell is one of two returning starters for the U alongside Dawson Garcia, and he's averaging 6.5 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds in two games. Mitchell was listed as questionable for the third straight game, which indicates he's getting closer. Minnesota would certainly like to get him back with Big Ten play around the corner.
Tyler Cochran, who underwent minor foot surgery in early October, remains out. He's expected back sometime this month.
The Gophers will be looking to snap a two-game skid when they tip off against the Wildcats at 2 p.m.