Niko Medved Has Been 'Planning' Minnesota’s Transfer Portal Approach All Year

This year's transfer portal doesn't officially open until the day after the national championship on Tuesday, April 7, and it will close two weeks later on April 21. But we've already seen numerous players reveal their intentions to enter, including two Gophers.

Minnesota still has basketball left to play at the College Basketball Crown this week in Las Vegas, but the transfer portal is a huge cloud hanging over almost every team in the country. It will be a pivotal period for Medved and his coaching staff, as they look to build an NCAA Tournament-level roster for the 2026-27 season.

"Let's be honest, the portal is always open. You can say whatever you want, but that's the reality of it. Guys are free agents every year. A lot of them have representation; most of them do. This isn't something that we wait until the season ends, and then say, 'Oh, guys, what's next?' This is something that you're doing all year. You're planning, you're thinking about what's next. You're thinking about building a team, and what that has to look like," Medved told the media on Monday.

What is that going to look like? Bench players Nehemiah Turner and B.J. Omot are expected to enter the transfer portal, and Chance Stephens will likely join them after not being listed on the College Basketball Crown roster. With Cade Tyson, Langston Reynolds, Maximus Gizzi and RJ Spencer all out of eligibility, Minnesota is set to have at least four roster spots available this offseason.

"We need some size. We need some more depth... Some more playmaking. Obviously, we're going to lose Cade and Langston, and [they've] been big parts of our team this year, so I think we need a little bit of all that stuff," Medved continued.

"The one thing I've said since Day 1 when I got the job is we need talent, but the reason we were able to have some success this year, despite all the injuries, was because we had the right types of guys. So, we also have to identify the right types of guys that we really want to be in our program. I think know, hopefully having a core of returners that have been here, I think that just makes that easier."

The return of Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and Grayson Grove were both already confirmed by the school on Monday. Isaac Asuma and Bobby Durkin are near the top of the list for other top players they need to retain, but they will also need to add.

Tyson and Reynolds averaged 31.1 points per game, 9.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists combined this season. Finding an experience big man to play alongside Crocker-Johnson and a veteran guard next to Asuma seems like their biggest needs. It sounds like Medved has had a plan of attack for a while now, and we're going to officially see what that is when the portal window officially opens up next week.