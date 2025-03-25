Niko Medved's former players react to him taking Gophers job: 'MN is in great hands'
Niko Medved was officially hired as the Gophers' new men's basketball head coach on Monday, and his now-former Colorado State Rams players quickly took to social media to congratulate him on the job.
There was no player more succesful under Medved's tutelage than former Breck School star David Roddy. The 2021-22 Mountain West Player of the Year and Minneapolis native is excited for Medved's new opportunity to come back to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
"Thank you for making me a better basketball player, but most importantly, a better young man. I am excited about this new opportunity for you and all Minnesotans should as well," he posted on X.
The love didn't stop there, as former Faribault High School standout and Augsburg transfer Joe Palmer thanked Medved for "taking a chance on the D3 kid." Palmer averaged 5 points and 3 reboudns per game during his senior season at Colorado State.
"Thank you for taking a chance on the D3 kid coach. My time at CSU was the best time of my life largely due to the culture you cultivated," Palmer wrote on X. "Thank you for helping me become a better basketball player and man in life. The entire of state of MN is in great hands!"
Colorado State's all-time leading scorer Isaiah Stevens is "proud" to call Medved his coach, and he referred to him as the G.O.A.T. on Monday. And the Rams' second-leading scorer in 2024-25,Jalen Lake, appreciates Medved for everything, calling him a "legend."
In the modern world of the college sports coaching cycle, you often see messy breakups between players and schools, but it does not seem like that was the case with Colorado State and Medved. He has seemingly done everything right so far and he will have his first chance to speak with the media at his introductory press conference on Tuesday.