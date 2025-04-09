Portal report: Gophers in contact with D2 sharpshooter Jadin Booth
The Gophers are one of the latest teams to be in contact with prolific Division II guard Jadin Booth, according to On3's Jamie Shaw (subscription required).
Other schools with reported interest in the 6'2" grad transfer include Creighton, Ole Miss, USF, Elon, Samford, Mercer, Omaha, Florida Gulf Coast, San Diego, and Murray State, per Shaw. It'll be interesting to see if he elects to go the D-I mid-major route or take a significant leap up the ladder to play power conference basketball this year.
Booth began his career at Omaha in 2020-21, then transfered to D-II Florida Southern College, where he's spent the last four seasons. Because of the COVID year and the fact that he suffered a season-ending injury after just two games in the 2023-24 season, he has a sixth and final year of eligibility as a college basketball player.
Last season, Booth averaged 21 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Moccasins, shooting 39 percent from three on 7.5 attempts per game. He made 92 percent of his free throws. Prior to the injury, Booth put up similar numbers as a D-II All-American in the 2022-23 season: 22 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game on 46/41/88 percent shooting splits. He's been a high-level three-point shooter and scorer at that level of competition.
The Gophers are also targeting another standout D-II guard in Lincoln Memorial's Wes Enis, whose top six schools are Minnesota, Iowa, West Virginia, NC State, DePaul, and South Florida. Enis is several years younger than Booth and likely has more upside, but either one would be an impact addition for Niko Medved — especially if he can't get former Colorado State guard Kyan Evans to sign with the Gophers.
In other portal news, the Gophers were one of 20 teams listed as showing interest in Kansas State's Brendan Hausen. The former four-star Villanova recruit is a career 39 percent shooter from long range. That one is probably a long shot for Minnesota, given the number of teams involved (which includes powers like Gonzaga, Kansas, and Tennessee).
So far, Medved has landed four transfers: Power forward Robert Vaihola (San Jose State) and versatile wings Bobby Durkin (Davidson), B.J. Omot (Cal), and Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (Colorado State).