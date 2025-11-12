Two in-state Gophers recruits officially sign scholarship offers
It's the official start of the period for high school athletes to formally commit to their college with signed scholarship agreements, and two Gophers commits in the men's basketball team's 2026 recruiting class put pen to paper on Wednesday.
Cedric Tomes, a standout guard from East Ridge High School, signed his scholarship offer from the Gophers, while Wayzata High School star Nolan Anderson also signed with Minnesota.
Anderson wasn't the only D1 recruit from Wayzata to sign on Wednesday. Christian Wiggings, the No. 1 player in Minnesota's high school class of 2026, also signed with Iowa State.
Wiggins is ranked No. 99 nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He's a four-star recruit, ranked just ahead of Anderson, who is also a four-star recruit and 117th-best player in the national class of 2026, according to the recruiting service.
Tomes is a three-star recruit who ranks 273rd in the 247Sports Composite.
Overall, the Gophers' 2026 class ranks 24th nationally and sixth in the Big Ten, trailing only Michigan State, Michigan, Purdue, Maryland, and Illinois.
At Rivals/On3, Wiggins and Tomes rank 103rd and 142nd in the nation, respectively. Tomes isn't included in the service's national rankings.
Anderson was offered a scholarship by Niko Medved and the Gophers on July 14, and he announced his commitment to the U of M on July 31. He chose the Gophers over notable offers from Virginia Tech, Drake, and Northern Iowa.
Tomes averaged 27.3 points per game as a junior. He picked the Gophers over notable offers from Iowa State, Oklahoma, Drake, Bryant, and Northern Iowa.
Meanwhile, another standout hooper in the state's 2026 class, Jayden Moore of Hopkins High School, has committed to North Dakota.