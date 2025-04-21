UAB transfer signs with Gophers, will now be teammates with younger sister
The Gophers announced the addition of UAB transfer post player Tracey Bershers on Monday, she will be teammates with her sister Zoey Bershers, who is an incoming freshman in Minnesota 2025 high school recruiting class.
Listed at 6-foot-2, Bershers averaged 6.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season on 43.5/43.4/72.2 shooting splits. She came off the bench and averaged 17.3 minutes in 32 games last season for the Blazers.
"On the court, Tracey is a very versatile post player who has shown comfort handling the ball in transition, shooting it from the arc, and guarding different types of forwards throughout her career. On top of that, Tracey is someone who also brings a veteran voice based on the valuable experiences that she has had," head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said in a release. "We are really looking forward to Tracey helping us to continue to progress and develop! It is also quite special that Tracey will be playing her final season of college basketball alongside her sister Zoey, who will be a freshman for us this upcoming season."
Veteran Annika Stewart is out of eligibility for the Gophers and she leaves behind 8.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per game from last season. She made 1.2 threes per game for Minnesota on 40.8% shooting from beyond the arc. Bershers has a very similar skillset, as she averaged 1.8 makes per game last season on 43.4% and she has a very similar physical profile, so it would make sense for her to fill that roll as a frontcourt player off the bench.
The Bershers family has its fingerprints all over women's college basketball. After beginning her career at Oklahoma State for one season, Tracey has played with her sister Sara at UAB for the last two seasons. She'll now play with her other sister Zoey, who's an incoming freshman at Minnesota.
Bershers joins Kansas State guard Brylee Glenn as Minnesota's second transfer portal addition this offseason. The 2025 portal is officially scheduled to 'close' on Tuesday, April 22.