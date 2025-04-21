UAB transfer signs with Gophers, will now be teammates with younger sister

BREAKING: The Gophers have announced the addition of UAB transfer F/C Tracey Bershers



Listed at 6-foot-2, she averaged 6.5p, 3.1r and 1.6a per game on 43.5/43.4/72.2 splits last season. She's the older sister of incoming UMN freshman Zoey Bershers and began her career at Ok St.… pic.twitter.com/A3S1xi6eTY