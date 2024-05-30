Way too early 2024-25 Big Ten men's basketball power rankings
The NBA Draft decision deadline has come and gone and the transfer portal mayhem has officially slowed down. College basketball rosters are beginning to look clear for the 2024-25 season, so let's look at where the Gophers stack up in the Big Ten with a way too early look at power rankings.
1. Purdue
Projected starting lineup:
G Braden Smith
G Fletcher Loyer
G Myles Colvin
F Caleb Furst
C Trey Kaufman-Renn
Purdue is losing one of the best college basketball players of all time with Zach Edey, but with Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer returning, I think Camden Heide could break out for Matt Painter in 2024-25 and they might have the highest floor of any team in this conference.
2. UCLA
Projected starting lineup:
G Dylan Andrews
G Skyy Clark
G Kobe Johnson
F Eric Dailey Jr.
C Tyler Bilodeau
Heading into its first season in the Big Ten, UCLA was incredibly active in the transfer portal, notably adding Skyy Clark and Kobe Johnson. I expect Mick Cronin and the Bruins to have a bounce-back year.
3. Michigan State
Projected starting lineup:
G Jeremy Fears
G Jaden Akins
F Frankie Fidler
F Coen Carr
C Xavier Booker
Tom Izzo finally accepted to the transfer portal by adding high-profile forward Frankie Fidler from Nebraska-Omaha. It will be a new-look backcourt, but the Spartans should find themselves atop the conference standings.
4. Rutgers
Projected starting lineup:
G Dylan Harper
G Jamichael Davis
G Tyson Acuff
G Jeremiah Williams
F Ace Bailey
With five-star super prospects Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey coming in from the high school ranks, Rutgers is one of the most interesting teams in the nation. They certainly have the talent, but frontcourt size will be a major concern.
5. Indiana
Projected starting lineup:
G Myles Rice
G Kanaan Carlyle
F Mackenzie Mgbako
F Malik Reneau
C Oumar Ballo
Adding Oumar Ballo (Arizona), Myles Rice (Washington State) and Kanaan Carlyle (Stanford) made Indiana the winners of the offseason. They might have the most talented roster in the conference. Will Mike Woodson be able to get the most out of them?
6. Michigan
Projected starting lineup:
G Tre Donaldson
G Roddy Gayle
G Nimari Burnett
F Sam Walters
C Vlad Goldin
Former FAU head coach Dusty May completely revamped the Wolverines' roster in his first offseason on the job. There will be a lot of moving parts, but I think Michigan will be competitive in year one under its new head coach.
7. Iowa
Projected starting lineup:
G Josh Dix
G Brock Harding
F Payton Sandfort
F Ladji Dembele
F Owen Freeman
Iowa will be Iowa in 2024-25. They will have one of the best offenses in the country led by Payton Sandfort and Owen Freeman. I think the Hawkeyes have a great chance to return to the NCAA Tournament.
8. Illinois
Projected starting lineup:
G Ky Boswell
G Ty Rodgers
G Tre White
F Ben Humrichous
F Carey Booth
Illinois will have a very different roster than the one that went to the Elite 8 last season. Brad Underwood has already proved that he can operate in the transfer portal landscape, and they have the talent to play deep into March again.
9. Ohio State
Projected starting lineup:
G Bruce Thornton
G Meechie Johnson
G Micah Parrish
F Sean Stewart
C Aaron Bradshaw
The Buckeyes had a great offseason, getting Meechie Johnson (South Carolina), Micah Parrish (San Diego State) and Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky) from the transfer portal, but I still have questions about Jake Diebler heading into his first full season as head coach.
10. Maryland
Projected starting lineup:
G Ja’Kobi Gillespie
G Selton Miguel
G DeShawn Harris-Smith
F Julian Reese
C Derik Queen
The Terrapins have a solid all-around roster with Belmont transfer Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Julian Reese and Derick Queen. The question will be if head coach Kevin Willard can elevate his team and get them into the top of the conference.
11. USC
Projected starting lineup
G Saint Thomas
G Clark Slajchert
G Desmond Claude
F Chibuzo Agbo Jr.
F Josh Cohen
This team could be one of the best in the conference or the bottom could fall out. Eric Musselman has proved to be a great head coach, but he had a team of almost entirely transfers last season in Arkansas and things did not work out.
12. Wisconsin
Projected starting lineup
G Camren Hunter
G Max Klesmit
F John Tonje
F Xavier Amos
C Steven Crowl
Greg Gard and the Badgers will have a team that can compete in the Big Ten, but they have a ceiling after losing Chucky Hepburn and A.J. Storr to the transfer portal.
13. Oregon
Projected starting lineup
G Jackson Shelstad
G T.J. Bamba
F Brandon Angel
F Kwame Evans Jr.
C Nate Bittle
The Ducks are a team that might still be active in the transfer portal with a player like Wooga Poplar, but Dana Altman always gets the most out of his players. The question will be if they have enough talent to get to the big dance.
14. Washington
Projected starting lineup:
G DJ Davis
G Tyree Ihenacho
F Mekhi Mason
F Chris Conway
F Great Osobor
Washington made headlines this offseason, signing Utah State transfer Great Osobor to a multi-million dollar NIL deal, following his head coach Danny Sprinkle to Seattle. I am not sure if they will have enough around him to be a top team in 2024-25.
15. Minnesota
Projected starting lineup:
G Lu'Cye Patterson
G Mike Mitchell Jr.
G Femi Odukale
F Dawson Garcia
F Frank Mitchell
The Gophers had to do damage control after losing Elijah Hawkins and Pharrel Payne to the transfer portal. I believe they did enough to be competitive around potential all-conference player Dawson Garcia. How many wins it yields will be interesting.
16. Nebraska
Projected starting lineup
G Ahron Ulis
G Brice Williams
G Connor Essegian
F Gavin Griffiths
C Braxton Meah
The Cornhuskers are coming off one of the best seasons in program history. Keisei Tominaga has graduated and big man Rienk Mast is out for the season with an injury. They have the talent to compete, but this conference is deep.
17. Northwestern
Projected starting lineup:
G Ryan Langbord
G Jalen Leach
G Brooks Barnhizer
F Nick Martinelli
C Luke Hunger
Boo Buie was one of the highest-usage players in the country last season, now Northwestern will need to learn how to operate without its star. I could easily see them outperforming their projection, but I will lean on a wait-and-see approach without Buie.
18. Penn State
Projected starting lineup:
G Ace Baldwin
G Nick Kern
F Puff Johnson
F Zach Hicks
C Yanic Konan Niederahuser
Ace Baldwin could be one of the best guards in the conference again this season, but I am not sure if they have enough around him to be competitive. It might be tough sledding for head coach Mike Rhoades in year two at Penn State.