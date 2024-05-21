What could Wisconsin basketball's starting lineup look like next season?
It has been a whirlwind of an offseason for Greg Gard and his staff. Between transfer portal losses and commitments, the 2024-25 roster will look a lot different.
Point Guard
- Camren Hunter
- Daniel Freitag
- Kamari McGee
Losing Chucky Hepburn to the transfer portal was likely the biggest news of Wisconsin's offseason. Butler transfer Camren Hunter missed all of last season due to injury, but he will now be the favorite to start in 2024. Star freshman Daniel Freitag will certainly have a reserve role as he transitions to the Big Ten, with the potential to earn more playing time. Kamari McGee will add some depth to the position.
Shooting Guard
- Max Klesmit
- John Blackwell
- Jack Robison
The Badgers depth at off-ball guard might be their best on the roster. Veteran Max Klesmit will be asked to have a major scoring role next season, while John Blackwell could wind up being the team's sixth man in his second year with the program. Jack Robison comes in from a familiar high school, Lakeville North in Minnesota as a true freshman.
Small Forward
- Xavier Amos
- John Tonje
- Carter Gilmore
Small forward is an intriguing position on Wisconsin's roster. Northern Illinois transfer Xavier Amos averaged 13.8 points per game last season, but at 6-foot-8, he might be a more natural four and 6-foot-6, Missouri transfer John Tonje. Gard and his staff could get creative with some three-guard lineups.
Power Forward
- Nolan Winter
- Markus Ilver
- Chris Hodges
Nolan Winter is the x-factor on this roster. Last season as a true freshman he showed flashes of potential. After playing only 9.4 minutes per game he might be thrust into a bigger role in 2024-25. I could also see Gard playing Amos at the 4 and starting Blackwell at the 3, but I think this route would give the team the highest potential.
Center
- Steven Crowl
- Nolan Winter
Steven Crowl is the best-returning player on the team. Last season he averaged an impressive 11.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Winter is his most obvious backup on the roster with no other player above 6-foot-9. There are a lot of different ways I could see this staff attacking next season, but I think this rotation would have the highest potential in working back to the NCAA Tournament.