What are the Gophers' chances of making a deep run in the WBIT?
Gophers women's basketball has officially missed the NCAA Tournament for the seventh consecutive year, but they will have an opportunity to make a deep run in this year's Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT).
The Gophers' impressive postseason run last year came in the WNIT, which is a completely different tournament. The WBIT is sponsored by the NCAA, but this is only its second season in operation. It has quickly become the premier tournament for teams who miss out on the NCAA Tournament and this year's field is substantially better than the WNIT, and it's not really comparable.
First Round: Thursday, March 20
- No. 2 Minnesota (20-11) @ Toledo (24-8)
- TV: ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. CT
Despite earning a No. 2 seed, the Gophers will not host their first-round game, due to the Minnesota boys' basketball high school state tournament taking place this week at Williams Arena. Instead, they will travel to Toledo to face the Rockets, who finished in second place in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) this season.
Led by Sammi Mikonowiscz, who averages 13.5 points per game, Toledo was 13-1 at home this season. Their lone loss came on New Year's Day by one point against Northern Illinois. Minnesota will be tested early against a quality mid-major program.
Rest of the tournament
If Minnesota is able to get by Toledo on the road, it would play the winner of Missouri State (25-8) and Oral Roberts (24-8) on Sunday. The state tournament wraps up on Saturday night, so there would be a good chance the Gophers could host that game, but it seems to be a fluid situation.
Missouri State and Oral Roberts are also both quality mid-major programs, proving to be a tough pod of teams for the Gophers to face early in this year's tournament. If they're able to keep advancing, they could face No. 1 seed Colorado or No. 4 seed Gonzaga with the hopes of advancing to the Final Four at Hinkle Field House in Indianapolis.
