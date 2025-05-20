Where every Gophers basketball transfer portal departure landed this offseason
The Gophers lost four scholarship players to the transfer portal this offseason, all of whom have committed to new schools. Let's take a look at where they will be playing in 2025-26.
Frank Mitchell: St. Bonaventure
Minnesota's biggest loss of the offseason was likely Mitchell. He came on at the end of the season, recording three double-doubles in the final eight games of the year. He was a big pickup for the Bonnies and General Manager (GM) Adrian Wojnarowski. After averaging the second-most rebounds in the country in 2023-24 at Canisius with 11.6 per game, he could be in line for a bounce-back season in the Atlantic 10 (A10) conference.
Tyler Cochran: Rhode Island
Gophers fans might not recognize Cochran because he did not play a single game last season, but he was a big transfer portal pickup last offseason from Toledo. He will play his final college season at Rhode Island for Archie Miller. The former Mid-American Conference (MAC) will have a chance to match up with Mitchell this season in the A10.
Brennan Rigsby: Radford
Rigsby is another player who came on at the end of the season last year for Minnesota, but he's deciding to use his extra JUCO year of eligibility elsewhere. Radford hired Zach Chu to be its new basketball coach this offseason, and Rigsby has a chance to play a big role for the Highlanders in 2025-26.
Kadyn Betts: Montana
Betts played high school basketball in Pueblo, Colorado, and he now gets to head back west to play for Montana in the Big Sky conference. Things never seemed to really click for him at the Big Ten level, after he had a fair amount of expectations coming out of high school. He'll now have three years of eligibility remaining with the Grizzlies.
Walk-ons + extra eligibility
Gophers' preferred walk-on (PWO), Max Sheradin entered the transfer portal, and he has yet to commit to a new school. Five players who currently don't have eligibility remaining; Lu'Cye Patterson, Trey Edmonds, Mike Mitchell Jr., Dawson Garcia and Femi Odukale, all entered the transfer portal, but as of today it looks like none of them will be granted an extra year.