All Gophers

2026 three-star quarterback schedules unofficial visit with Gophers

Owen Lansu is a top-15 prospect in Illinois' 2026 class.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck looks on before the game against Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 4, 2023.
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck looks on before the game against Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 4, 2023. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Three-star class of 2026 quarterback Owen Lansu has scheduled a three-day unofficial visit with the Gophers football program from July 26-28, he announced Monday on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound quarterback threw for more than 2,100 yards and 29 touchdowns last season for Downers Grove North High School in Downers Grove, Ill., helping lead his team to the 7-A state title game. Lansu led Downers Grove to an 11-3 record last season.

Lansu is listed as a three-star prospect on both 247Sports and On3. 247Sports tabs him as the No. 13-ranked prospect in Illinois' 2026 class and the No. 49 quarterback prospect nationally, while On3 ranks him as the No. 9 prospect in Illinois and the No. 34 quarterback in the 2026 class.

On3 gives the Gophers, who have already extended a scholarship offer, a 62% chance of landing a commitment from Lansu. Big Ten rival Northwestern has the second-best chance of receiving a commitment from the Illinois quarterback, according to On3, with a 28.4% chance.

In addition to scholarship offers from Minnesota and Northwestern, Lansu also fields offers from Akron, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Miami-Ohio, Toledo, UNLV, Iowa State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Western Michigan, according to On3 and 247Sports.

The Gophers currently have two commitments to their 2026 class in four-star in-state offensive tackle Andrew Trout and three-star in-state defensive lineman Howie Johnson.

Published
Nolan O'Hara

NOLAN O'HARA

Home/Gophers Football