2026 three-star quarterback schedules unofficial visit with Gophers
Three-star class of 2026 quarterback Owen Lansu has scheduled a three-day unofficial visit with the Gophers football program from July 26-28, he announced Monday on social media.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound quarterback threw for more than 2,100 yards and 29 touchdowns last season for Downers Grove North High School in Downers Grove, Ill., helping lead his team to the 7-A state title game. Lansu led Downers Grove to an 11-3 record last season.
Lansu is listed as a three-star prospect on both 247Sports and On3. 247Sports tabs him as the No. 13-ranked prospect in Illinois' 2026 class and the No. 49 quarterback prospect nationally, while On3 ranks him as the No. 9 prospect in Illinois and the No. 34 quarterback in the 2026 class.
On3 gives the Gophers, who have already extended a scholarship offer, a 62% chance of landing a commitment from Lansu. Big Ten rival Northwestern has the second-best chance of receiving a commitment from the Illinois quarterback, according to On3, with a 28.4% chance.
In addition to scholarship offers from Minnesota and Northwestern, Lansu also fields offers from Akron, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Miami-Ohio, Toledo, UNLV, Iowa State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Western Michigan, according to On3 and 247Sports.
The Gophers currently have two commitments to their 2026 class in four-star in-state offensive tackle Andrew Trout and three-star in-state defensive lineman Howie Johnson.