3 keys for a Gophers victory against UCLA
The Gophers will play in The Rose Bowl Stadium this Saturday for the first time since 1962 and it will be a Big Ten game against UCLA. How do the Gophers leave with a 4-3 record going into their bye? Here are three keys that stand out for Minnesota to leave Los Angeles on a winning note.
1. Limiting turnovers
Through five games, UCLA has forced only three turnovers as a defense, which is tied for 108th in the FBS. Minnesota is favored by 5.5 points and when a team is trying to pull off an upset, the turnover battle typically looms large. For example, the Gophers led that category 3-1 in their upset win over USC last week.
The easiest way for the Bruins to gain some momentum on Saturday night would be a few turnovers. Minnesota needs to be smart and limit as many mistakes as possible
2. Establishing the run
If there is one thing that UCLA has done well this season, it's stopping the run. They've allowed 102.8 yards per game, which ranks 25th in the country. Minnesota is coming off its best performance running the ball this season, totaling 193 yards on the ground last week against USC.
UCLA has one of the worst passing defenses in the country, allowing 280.2 yards per game. If the Gophers get out to an early lead, dominating time of possession with a strong run game could be their best path to a win.
3. Preventing big plays in the passing game
UCLA has nine different receivers with at least one reception of more than 20 yards this season. If there's one strength to their offense, it's generating big plays through the air. Gophers defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman mentioned how he noticed this on film in preparation for the game.
No matter if it's Ethan Garbers or Justyn Martin behind center, Minnesota's elite pass defense needs to make sure that wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. and running back T.J. Harden don't not take the top off the defense.