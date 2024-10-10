Gophers see danger in UCLA's 'big-play potential all over the offense'
Minnesota will travel across the country to face 1-4 UCLA this weekend in what looks like one of the easier games left on their schedule. Defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman doesn't see it that way and he's preparing for a tough test on the road.
After opening the season with a close 16-13 win on the road at Hawaii, the Bruins have dropped four straight games to Indiana, LSU, Oregon and Penn State, who all find themselves ranked in the top 20 of the latest AP poll.
"You see what the record is, but it's not what they are on offense, it's not what they are on the field. They've done some really good things," Hetherman said. "It's interesting, you go from the first play of the Indiana game, they fumble the snap. The ball just bounces the wrong way and Indiana gets the ball. There's been times where things have gone well and there's some definite things in their offense that we have to make sure we cover, we have to make sure we have to get hats there to make the play."
UCLA's rushing offense is the third-worst in the entire country, averaging only 64.2 yards per game. Their passing attack is 95th, averaging 197.4 yards. Their 261.6 total yards per game ranks 127th in college football.
There are some questions about who will start at quarterback for the Bruins this week. Justyn Martin made his first career start last week against Penn State, filling in for an injured Ethan Garbers. But, Garbers is healthy and back at practice and the team has not announced who will start against the Gophers.
"There's some very challenging things in the scheme, there's some very challenging things with their personnel. They have a couple pretty good backs. There's a couple wide receivers that can really go," Hetherman said. "We're not sure which quarterback is going to play here. We gotta prepare for both. There's definitely been some plays where they've had the opportunity to take the top off. Third down especially they've been explosive."
Junior running back T.J. Harden might be the team's best offensive player. He has 68 touches for 298 yards from scrimmage. He's most effective as a receiver where he has 18 catches for 147 yards this season.
"There's big-play potential all over the offense. We have to make sure we're detailed, we have to make sure we communicate. They give you some hard looks," Hetherman said. "We gotta make sure our guys are all on the same call so that we can execute all game long."
The Bruins statistically have one of the worst offenses in all of college football, so it would be very easy for the Gophers to overlook this matchup against first-year head coach DeShaun Foster. Based on Hetherman's comments it seems like Minnesota's top-10 defense is as locked in as ever and they're ready for UCLA's best shot this weekend at The Rose Bowl Stadium.