3 keys to the Gophers leaving Illinois with a win over a ranked opponent
Minnesota will travel to Illinois this week for a pivotal clash with former Big Ten West foe Illinois. Between his time at Wisconsin and Illinois, the Gophers have never beaten Bret Bielema. There are three major keys if they want to break the streak and leave Champaign with a victory.
1. GET Darius Taylor and the run game going early
Offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. fell in love with the pass last week against Maryland. It came with good reason, as Max Brosmer had one of the best games from a Gophers quarterback in recent memory. Illinois has some health concerns in the secondary, so this could lead to another big day through the air, but if Minnesota is able to get Darius Taylor going early, the chances of leaving with a win will increase dramatically.
Illinois' run defense ranks 78th in college football, allowing 154.8 yards per game. Saturday presents a great opportunity for Taylor to get back on track and surpass 100 yards for the first time since DOING SO Oct. 5 against USC.
2. Get pressure on Luke Altmyer
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer is at his best when the pocket is kept clean and he doesn't receive any pressure. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he has been "under pressure" on 38.1% of his dropbacks this season and he's received a 43.6 PFF grade on those 101 plays, which is a steep drop off from his 87.2 PFF grade when the pocket is clean.
If Jah Joyner, Danny Striggow and the Gophers' pass rush can generate pressure, I think it could be a long day for the Illinois offense.
3. Start aggressive and stay aggressive
Last week's 48 points against Maryland were the most points that Minnesota's offense has scored against a Big Ten opponent since Harbaugh was named offensive coordinator. It was the most aggressive game from a play-calling perspective by a wide margin. The Gophers went for points in a two-minute situation before halftime and they continued to throw the football down the field despite having a sizeable lead.
The Gophers' performance against the Terrapins was evidence of how explosive the offense can be when you put the ball in the hands of playmakers. Against a familiar foe like Bielema and Illinois, it could be easy for Minnesota to fall back into their conservative approach, but they need to continue to trust Brosmer and the deep passing attack.