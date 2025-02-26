5 burning questions for Gophers football as spring practice looms
We are less than one month away from Gophers football kicking off spring practice on March 20. With a coaching staff shakeup and a quarterback battle looming, it has been a busy offseason for Minnesota. There are five questions that stand out above the rest.
Who is QB1? Drake Lindsey vs. Zach Pyron
Gophers fans are familiar with Lindsey, which makes the general consensus believe he will start Week 1 against Buffalo, but I wouldn't count out Pyron. I expect a true quarterback competition to take place for a large majority of the off-season between Lindsey and Pyron. My early feeling is that we might not know the starter until the fall.
What will the starting offensive line look like?
Minnesota attacked the transfer portal hard for new offensive linemen in the winter cycle. UCF's Marcellus Marshall, Washington's Kahlee Tafai and Kentucky's Dylan Ray all have a chance to be Week 1 starters. Offensive line coach Brian Callahan will have a lot to work with, but it will be a question of experience against potential.
Who will be WR1?
Daniel Jackson has been Minnesota's leading receiver for each of the last three seasons, but he is now preparing for the NFL Draft. The Gophers went out and added three wide receivers from the transfer portal this winter. Javon Tracy from Miami (OH) and UCLA's Logan Loya have the most experience, but Nebraska's Malachi Coleman could have the most talent. At the end of the day, Minnesota will have a new WR1 in 2025.
Is there enough cornerback depth?
The Gophers are losing their top two cornerbacks from 2024, as Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson are off to the NFL. They brought in NC Central's Jaylen Bowden from the transfer portal this winter and redshirt sophomore Za'Quan Bryan showed a lot of promise last season as a reserve. With Jai'Onte McMillan likely handling slot duties, Minnesota has three solid options. The only other cornerback on the roster to record a snap on defense is Rhyland Kelly, who has played only 27 in his college career.
Will coaching staff changes prompt any spring portal entries?
Minnesota saw its defensive coordinator, defensive line coach and running backs coach all accept different jobs this offseason. In the modern college football world, it's entirely fair to wonder if the coaching staff changes will prompt any players on the roster to enter the transfer portal. The spring window will open on April 16 and close on April 25 and it will be worth monitoring as the Gophers continue to get under 105 total players.
