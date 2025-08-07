5 key storylines emerging from Gophers fall camp
We're exactly three weeks away from Minnesota opening its 2025 regular season on August 28. They've been at fall camp for more than 10 days, so let's take a look at the five biggest storylines.
1. Koi Perich's two-way role
Big Ten Network was at Minnesota's open practice on Saturday when we saw Perich reel in a 70-yard reception at wide receiver. ESPN's college football Instagram account is calling Perich "The next Travis Hunter." We continue to receive few details about what his workload could look like this season, but it's hard to argue that the Esko, Minnesota, product isn't the biggest storyline from camp so far.
2. Drake Lindsey's confidence as QB1
There was a little uncertainty this spring about who Minnesota's starting QB would be in 2025, but Lindsey has become the unquestioned starting quarterback. Between a serious friendship with Max Brosmer and a handful of beautiful deep throws, Lindsey is carrying himself like the face of Gophers football as a redshirt freshman.
3. CB competition
Fall camp is a time when position battles truly heat up, and there's been no competition more entertaining than the cornerback position. Redshirt sophomore Za'Quan Bryan is likely CB1 for Minnesota, but the second and third outside spots are wide open. Mike Gerald, John Nestor, Jaylen Bowden, Naiim Parrish and Rhyland Kelly have all had their moments, and it has been a fun battle to watch.
4. WR pecking order
Minnesota completely revamped its wide receiver room after losing Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer in the offseason. A trio of transfers, Perich joining the position group, and the breakout of redshirt freshman Jalen Smith have given Lindsey plenty of options to throw to this summer. Based on offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr.'s sentiment, it sounds like it will be a more "job-based" approach with Minnesota's pass catchers in 2025.
5. Offensive line uncertainty
Like most football teams in the summer, Minnesota's defense has gotten the better part of the offense at camp so far, but the biggest difference might be in the trenches. Greg Johnson, Ashton Beers, Marcellus Marshall and Dylan Ray seem like Week 1 starters, but the left tackle competition seems open between Kahlee Tafai and Nathan Roy.
With a young quarterback, who will likely lean on his running game in 2025, Minnesota will need consistent play up front. Offensive line coach Brian Callahan has routinely figured it out throughout his Gophers' tenure, but he might face one of his toughest challenges to date this season.