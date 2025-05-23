5 most important transfer portal additions for Gophers football
The Gophers were incredibly active in the transfer portal this offseason, adding 21 players. Every addition will not have a huge role in 2025, but Minnesota will need these five to play at a high level if it wants to reach its potential as a team this season.
1. Javon Tracy, WR, Miami (OH)
Minnesota needs Tracy to perform like a WR1 if it wants to reach its offensive potential. He had 57 catches for 818 yards and seven touchdowns last season with Miami (OH) in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), but the Big Ten is a different beast. The Gophers have solid depth at receiver, but they'll need Tracy to produce like a No. 1 option.
2. Jaylen Bowden, CB, NC Central
Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson are off to the NFL, and the Gophers will have a new-look cornerback room this season. Minnesota has brought in an FCS transfer at the position three years in a row with Tre'Von Jones from Elon in 2023, Robinson from Bucknell in 2024, and now Bowden from NC Central this season. Za'Quan Bryan has the potential to be a No. 1 corner, but they'll need Bowden to make the jump to the Big Ten with major question marks behind him.
3. Marcellus Marshall, OL, UCF
The Gophers lost Aireontae Ersery, Quinn Carroll and Tyler Cooper to the NFL and Philip Daniels to Ohio State in the offseason. They completely revamped their offensive line with four additions from the transfer portal. Marshall is the only sure-fire starter, and he has nearly 2,500 career snaps. Minnesota will need Marshall to make a seamless transition to the Big Ten.
4. Jaden Ball, OL, Purdue
It would be easy to list all four of Minnesota's offensive line portal additions for this exercise, but the timing of Ball's signing in the spring makes me believe he's an important pickup for their 2025 offensive line. The Gophers' interior seems to be set with Ashton Beers at center and Greg Johnson and Marshall at the two guard spots. The tackle spots will be open for Ball, Nathan Roy, Kahlee Tafai or Dylan Ray. Minnesota out-recruited Ohio State to land Ball, and he could be either their left or right tackle of the future.
5. Emmett Morehead, QB, Old Dominion
I was debating a lot of different players for this last spot: Logan Loya from UCLA, Dylan Ray from Kentucky or even A.J. Turner from Marshall. A backup quarterback has more value to a team than those three players. Morehead is the only quarterback on Minnesota's roster who has made a start at the college level. If everything goes to plan with the Drake Lindsey, the Gophers will not need to use Morehead in a meaningful situation, but if things go off the rails, he will be a very important safety net.