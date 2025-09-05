5 players to watch in Minnesota's Week 2 game against Northwestern State
When a Big Ten program like Minnesota plays an FCS team like Northwestern State, it's hard to highlight key matchups in a game the Gophers are heavily favored to win. Let's take a look at five players who could have an opportunity to make a statement for a bigger role against a lesser opponent like the Demons.
Nathan Roy, LT
Roy played all 80 snaps at left tackle for the Gophers in Week 1 against Buffalo. The redshirt freshman earned a 62.7 offensive grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He was seemingly in a battle for the starting role during preseason camp with Washington transfer Kahlee Tafai. Roy's performance against Northwestern State could go a long way in determining his role for the rest of the season.
John Nestor, CB
Nestor is another player who was in a preseason camp battle with Mike Gerald, Jaylen Bowden and Naiim Parrish for the second starting outside cornerback spot alongside Za'Quan Bryan. The Iowa transfer played all 44 defensive snaps against Buffalo, but he earned a 60.1 PFF grade, which ranked second-worst on the defense.
A.J. Turner, RB
Turner was a premier addition in the transfer portal for Minnesota after he broke out in 2024 at Marshall. He surprisingly played only seven snaps in the season opener, as Darius Taylor had 34 total touches. A Week 2 game against an inferior opponent like Northwestern State seems like an ideal time for Turner to work his way into the offensive game plan and have a statement performance.
Malachi Coleman, WR
Coleman was a former four-star high school prospect who ranked in the top 100 in the class of 2023. Things didn't work out for him at Nebraska, so he transferred to Minnesota this offseason. He did not see the field in Week 1, but Saturday's game against the Demons could provide the opportunity he needs. If he doesn't play in Week 2, I am not sure we'll see him much this season.
Emmanuel Karmo, LB
Hailing from Minneapolis, Karmo was the No. 1-ranked player in Minnesota for the 2025 high school recruiting class. He is living up to his four-star recruiting ranking, as he already played nine snaps in Week 1. This week's game will provide him with another opportunity to prove he deserves more playing time already as a true freshman.