5 players to watch in Minnesota's Week 3 game at Cal
There are some big games during college football's Week 3 slate, but Minnesota's late-night matchup at California is one of the most intriguing. Let's take a look at five players I will be watching closely on Saturday night.
Fame Ijeboi, RB, Minnesota
If Darius Taylor misses Saturday's game due to injury, Ijeboi immediately becomes one of the most interesting players on Minnesota's roster. The redshirt freshman running back had seven carries for 51 yards with two catches for 22 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Gophers' Week 2 blowout win over Northwestern State.
Minnesota added Marshall's A.J. Turner and Washington's Cam Davis from the transfer portal, but I think Ijeboi could be featured as a lead back if they're without Taylor on Saturday night in Berkeley.
Cade Uluave, LB, California
Uluave is arguably the most important player on Cal's defense, and he will be out for the first half of Saturday's game. He was ejected for targeting in the Golden Bears' Week 2 game against Texas Southern, so he won't be able to play until the third quarter against Minnesota. He was second on the team in tackling last season, so it will be interesting to see how his absence impacts the middle of their defense.
Jalen Smith, WR, Minnesota
After receiving a team-high nine targets in Week 1 against Buffalo, Smith didn't see one look in Week 2 against Northwestern State. Due to the historical blowout, he played fewer than half the snaps he did against the Bulls, but none of Drake Lindsey's nine attempts went his way. Smith had an up-and-down performance in Week 1 with only two catches on his nine targets. The redshirt freshman could be leaned upon heavily against a tougher opponent like Cal.
Brady Denaburg, K, Minnesota
Cal is expected to be the most competitive game of the season for the Gophers to date, which means special teams could loom large. After transferring into the program from Syracuse, Denaburg is 4 of 4 on field goals and a perfect 9 of 9 on extra points. Things could come down to a big kick on Saturday night.
Matt Kingsbury, LB, Minnesota
Kingsbury had his best game in a Gophers uniform in Week 2 against Northwestern State. He received a career-high 87.8 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade, and he had three total tackles, recovered two fumbles and returned one for a touchdown. He has the versatility to play as an edge rusher, inside linebacker, or even line up against a receiver. I will be very interested to see if his performance last week earns him a bigger role against the Golden Bears.