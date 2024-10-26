5 things that stood out from the Gophers' dominant win over Maryland
The Minnesota football team played its most complete Big Ten game of 2024, blowing out Maryland 48-23 in its annual homecoming showcase on Saturday. Now 5-3 on the season, there is plenty to take away from the Gophers' performance.
Potentially Greg Harbaugh Jr.'s best game as offensive coordinator?
The Gophers' play calling under offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. has been rightfully criticized over the last two seasons. It had often lacked a real identity or any sense of creativity. Saturday's blowout win over Maryland was one of his best-called games since taking over the play-calling duties from Kirk Ciarrocca before the 2023 season.
Minnesota trusted quarterback Max Brosmer to win them this game, and he had a tremendous performance. It was working at an extremely high level and they continued to lean on what was working. For as much as play calling gets criticized, it should deserve praise, and Harbaugh has shown substantial improvement.
Brosmer and Jackson have officially clicked
Brosmer is the third different full-time starting quarterback that Daniel Jackson has played with in his Gophers career. With only four catches in each of his first three games of 2024, things have ramped up, and Brosmer to Jackson looks like one of the best connections in the entire Big Ten.
After reeling in a career-high 10 catches two weeks ago against UCLA, Jackson had nine catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns against Maryland. Brosmer has shown to be elite in the screen game along with dumping off check-downs, but he is beginning to push the ball down the field with Jackson.
Ethan Robinson & Justin Walley are an elite CB duo
Before the week, Maryland head coach Mike Locksley praised the Gophers' veteran cornerback duo of Justin Walley and Bucknell transfer Ethan Robinson. The Terrapins brought one of the most lethal passing attacks in the country to Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, but Walley and Robinson shut them down.
The Big Ten's leading receiver in Tai Felton still had nine catches for 104 yards, but quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. looked like he was seeing ghosts, completing 19 of his 35 passes for 201 yards and two interceptions. Both of Minnesota's starting corners look like they have a professional future.
Koi Perich continues to be Koi Perich
Minnesota's superstar safety continues to make plays. Perich reeled in his fifth interception of the season in the first half against Maryland. He is already tied for fourth all-time in program history for a single season. It has become commonplace for the Esko, Minn., native to make game-changing plays, but he is doing historic stuff in his first season.
Brosmer has best QB performance since 2019
Brosmer was the first Gophers quarterback to throw for at least four touchdowns since Tanner Morgan did it against Northwestern on Nov. 23, 2019. That was 1,799 days ago. Saturday was easily Brosmer's best performance of the season, but I would argue that it was the best performance from a Minnesota quarterback since that magical 2019 run.
He finished the day completing 26 of his 33 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Everything has seemingly slowed down for the New Hampshire transfer, completely changing the potential outlook of the 2024 season.