Ratings revealed for Koi Perich, Darius Taylor in CFB video game
EA Sports released the top 100 rated players for its 2026 college football on Tuesday, and Gophers stars Koi Perich and Darius Taylor both received a 91 overall rating.
Koi Perich: 91 overall
Perich's 91 overall rating puts him in a tie for the sixth-best safety in the game. You could make an argument that he is a bit underrated, behind notable Big Ten safeties Caleb Downs (96 overall), Dillion Thieneman (93 overall) and Rod More (92 overall).
Ultimately, a 91 overall rating for a true sophomore puts Perich among some of the best players in college football, which is where he belongs. He will likely continue to improve his rating if he continues to perform like he has in 2025.
Darius Taylor: 91 overall
Taylor's 91 overall rating puts him as the ninth-best running back in the game. Without a season with more than 1,000 rushing yards, it's hard to expect Taylor to get the national attention he deserves, but he had more than 1,300 yards from scrimmage last season. If he stays healthy for a full 12-game season, there's no reason why he shouldn't be in the discussion for the best running backs in the sport.
EA has only released the official ratings for the top 100 players in the game, and Perich and Taylor were the only two Gophers' players on the list. The official release of EA Sports College Football 26 is set for July 10, and we will get to see the ratings for the entire Gophers roster and team overall before the 2025-26 season.