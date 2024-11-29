5 things that stood out in Gophers' rivalry win over Wisconsin
The Gophers finished off the 2024 regular season with a three-score thumping of their border rivals Wisconsin on Friday. Minnesota reclaimed Paul Bunyan's Axe with a dominating, physical win at frigid Camp Randall Stadium.
Here are the five things that stood out from Minnesota's 24-7 win over Wisconsin:
Suffocating defense
Minnesota's defense showed up Friday and completely stifled Wisconsin's struggling offense. The Badgers mustered just 166 total yards of offense, most of that coming in the second half. The Gophers held Wisconsin to just 43 yards and three first downs on 1.7 yards per play in the first half. The Badgers were forced into five three-and-outs as the Gophers defense clearly outplayed Wisconsin's offense.
Daniel Jackson. Stud.
Jackson came up big for Max Brosmer and the Gophers offense. The final statline — six catches, 61 yards and one touchdown — may not be much to write about, but it was how Jackson went about accumulating that line that impressed on Friday.
In the first half, Jackson made an incredible over-the-shoulder catch in tight coverage to extend a drive. His touchdown catch came on a route where he ran right at the Badgers cornerback, causing the corner to slip, leaving Jackson plenty of space for the score. In the third quarter, the senior receiver made a highlight-reel diving catch at the sideline to extend a drive.
Between Jackson and Darius Taylor (156 yards from scrimmage), the Gophers' top two offensive weapons showed up.
History
Minnesota's 24-7 win equalizes the all-time series between the sides at 63-63-8. PJ Fleck wins the axe for a fourth time since taking over in Minnesota, the Gophers' third win in Madison during the Fleck era. By beating Wisconsin, Minnesota officially ended the Badgers' 22-year streak of finishing with a winning record.
The Gophers shut out the Badgers in the first half, which was the first time they did that in 31 years. The lone Badgers score prevented Minnesota from claiming their first overall shutout of Wisconsin since 1963.
Ersery injury
The Gophers offense had to operate for much of the day without stud left tackle Aireontae Ersery, who left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Even if Ersery is healthy in time for the bowl game, this may have been the last time Gophers fans get to see the mammoth tackle don a Gophers jersey. He's a projected first-round NFL draft pick who may elect to sit out the bowl regardless of health.
Allowing Badgers to hang around
Despite a strong defensive performance, the Gophers allowed the Badgers to hang around for longer than was ideal on Friday. After going up 14-0 early in the second quarter, the Gophers offense struggled in the following three drives, gaining just nine total yards on ten plays.
In the second half, the Gophers defense was on the verge of forcing a punt, but an unnecessary late hit by Joey Gerlach gave the Badgers a fresh set of downs, which they converted into their lone score of the day. Minnesota piled up the yards on the next drive, but Dragan Kesich missed a field goal wide left that briefly gave Wisconsin more life.