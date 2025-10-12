5 things we learned from Minnesota's Homecoming win over Purdue
The Gophers looked sluggish and unprepared in their annual Homecoming game against Purdue, but they somehow picked up a 27-20 win, despite being out-gained by nearly 200 total yards. Here are five things we learned from Saturday night's game.
Big-time players make big-time plays
Minnesota is on the best recruiting stretch in the modern history of its program, and it paid off on Saturday night. Drake Lindsey led the offense on a pivotal 14-play, 70-yard scoring drive late in the fourth quarter to tie the game, and Koi Perich added a pick-six on Purdue's first offensive play of the next drive to take the lead. Lindsey, Perich and Taylor were the three best players on the field on Saturday night, and they willed Minnesota to a win.
P.J. Fleck was severely out-coached by Barry Odom
Odom has been a head coach for three Big Ten football games, and he just came into Huntington Bank Stadium with a significantly better game plan, and his Purdue Boilermakers were significantly more well-coached than Fleck's Gophers. Minnesota avoided disaster, but the more disciplined team was on the opposing sideline.
Baffling slow start
Purdue was viewed as the worst team in the Big Ten heading into the season, and the Gophers got to face them in a rare night on Homecoming. Everything was put on a tee for Minnesota to have a great bounce-back performance after last week's loss to Ohio State. Coach Fleck is viewed as a great motivator, so for Minnesota to come out and have 22 yards on its first 14 plays is seriously concerning.
Offensive line/running game issues
Minnesota made big changes to its offensive line last week against Ohio State, and that continued this week with Nathan Roy switching back to left tackle and Greg Johnson going to right tackle. The interior was Marcellus Marshall at left guard, Ashton Beers at center and Dylan Ray at right guard. Minnesota was sacked twice, and they averaged an abysmal 1.7 yards per carry.
It's time to be concerned about Danny Collins' defense
Minnesota had to replace its defensive coordinator for the second straight year this offseason after Corey Heatherman left for the same role at Miami (FL). The Gophers have now allowed 27, 31, 42 and 20 points to the four power conference teams they have faced this season. Between undisciplined tackling and just poor schematic adjustments, Minnesota's defense has taken a massive step back this season.