5 things we learned from Minnesota's upset win over No. 25 Nebraska
The Gophers delivered their most complete performance against a power conference opponent on Friday night, and they knocked off No. 25 Nebraska for their sixth straight win in the series. Here's what we learned.
Drake Lindsey letting the game come to him
Minnesota opted to lean on the running game in the first half with 15 runs compared to only 10 passes. Lindsey didn't force anything, and he completely 8 of 10 throws for 52 yards. It might not seem like much, but he showed serious maturity taking what Nebraska's defense gave to him.
His stat line of 16-20 for 153 yards and two total touchdowns is not the best of the season, but I would argue tonight was his most impressive game. Nebraska's pass defense was ranked No. 1 in the country heading into the matchup. Lindsey didn't try to play superhero; he played about as well as he could.
Makeshift secondary
The Gophers had a surprise addition to the injury report on Friday when cornerback John Nestor was listed as questionable. He wound up being inactive against the Cornhuskers, and Minnesota bumped nickel cornerback Jai'Onte McMillan to the outside as his replacement. Nebraska's offense came into the game ranked ninth in the country in passing yards per game, and the Gophers held up, holding Dylan Raiola to a season-low 177 yards through the air.
Another offensive line shakeup
Minnesota has been looking for its preferred starting offensive line all season, and it made another change on Friday night. Nathan Roy remained at left tackle and Ashton Beers remained at center, but Greg Johnson moved from right tackle to left guard, Marcellus Marshall moved from left guard to right guard and Dylan Ray moved from right guard to right tackle. It resulted in the Gophers' best rushing performance of the season and only one Nebraska sack.
Darius Taylor's long run
Taylor missed two games this season due to a hamstring injury, and Friday night looked like the first time he was healthy since he suffered the injury. His 71-yard run early in the second quarter completely flipped the game on its head and set Minnesota up for the first touchdown of the game. It was the second-longest run of his college career. He finished with 24 carries for 148 yards and one touchdown.
Sack party
Nebraska's offensive line had some serious questions heading into the game, and those only grew after starting left tackle Elijah Pritchett was ejected due to a targeting penalty in the second quarter. Minnesota's defensive line took advantage with a season-high nine sacks, and it was a dominant performance.