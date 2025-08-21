7 questions Minnesota has to answer in season opener
The Gophers will be getting ready to play a football game seven days from today, and they're likely already prepping for their Week 1 contest against Buffalo. There are seven questions that I will be looking to get answered on August 28 against the Bulls.
1. What is Koi Perich's offensive role?
Outside of a QB change, the biggest offseason storyline for Minnesota has been a potential offensive role for Perich. He has worked with the wide receivers throughout the preseason, and it seems like a given that he will play at least a little bit, but how much? Is it 10 snaps? Twenty snaps? Half the game? There is nothing I will be watching more closely than his offensive workload.
2. Who's starting at left tackle?
The truest 50-50 position battle this summer has been at left tackle. Redshirt freshman Nathan Roy looked like the favorite, but a minor injury opened the door for Washington transfer Kahlee Tafai. I would be surprised if we don't see both players in Week 1, but I will be interested to see who is out there first.
3. What is the run/pass split?
Minnesota was the 32nd-most pass-happy team in the country last season, with 52.4% of its plays going through the air. I would be stunned if they pass the ball anywhere near that number in 2025, but how far does it drop? They ranked 121st in the country in 2024 at 39.7% and 128th in the nation in 2023 at 33.9%. Whether they revert back to extremely run-heavy or land somewhere in the middle is an early-season storyline that I will have my eyes on.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
4. What is the outside CB rotation?
With Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson off to the NFL, Minnesota has a ton of production to replace at cornerback. Za'Quan Bryan's position as CB1 seems like a forgone conclusion, but there are a lot of questions after that. Does Minnesota play John Nestor, Mike Gerald, Jaylen Bowden and Naiim Parrish? There were only four cornerbacks who earned more than 20 snaps last season, so it will be interesting to see how deep the rotation goes.
5. How many defensive linemen play?
Minnesota's starting defensive line will be Anthony Smith and Jaxon Howard at the edge positions, with Jalen Logan-Redding and Deven Eastern along the interior. But how many other players will log snaps? Rushawn Lawrence, Steven Curtis, Matt Kingsbury, Lucas Finnessy, Karter Menz and Nate Becker all could see snaps. Six defensive linemen played more than 100 snaps last season, so I will be monitoring what that number is in 2025.
6. Who leads the team in targets?
This is a question I could see myself asking well into the season. Javon Tracy, Logan Loya, Jameson Geers and Darius Taylor could all be answers in Week 1. Le'Meke Brockington and Jalen Smith are probably best used as deep threats. My best guess is Tracy, but I will be watching who Lindsey targets most in Week 1.
7. How much does Jalen Smith play?
Smith has been the breakout star of the preseason. The Mankato native wide receiver has earned himself a role as a redshirt freshman, but how big of a role? He played one snap last season as a true freshman, so I am curious to see if Minnesota slowly works him in or throws him into the deep end in Week 1.