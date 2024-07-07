Analytics project Gophers' Jah Joyner as breakout star
Last season was one of the Gophers football team's worst on the defensive side of the ball under P.J. Fleck. The team allowed 26.7 points per game, which ranked 70th in the nation. The U will have its sights set on improvement in 2024, and veteran pass rusher Jah Joyner could be leading that charge.
Minnesota's defense went through a big change this offseason. Longtime defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is now at Michigan State, and Rutgers linebackers coach Corey Hetherman was brought in as his replacement. No matter who is calling plays, the Gophers' defense has been at its best when it has talented pass rushers. Players like Carter Coughlin and Boye Mafe are finding success in the NFL, and Joyner could be next Minnesota defensive lineman to reach the highest level.
Heading into his fifth season with the program, Joyner has been one of the best players on Minnesota's defense in each of the last two seasons.
Joyner has played more than 750 career snaps, totaling 34 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, but 2024 could be the year he becomes a household name nationally.
According to @TheCoachEdwards on X, Joyner had a 44% get-off percentage last season, which ranked tied for fourth best in all of FBS last season. Another user @ArnoldJohn_cfb created an "expected sacks" metric, and he ranked as one of the best edge defenders in the entire Big Ten.
In more digestible numbers, his 7.5 sacks from last season rank as one of the highest marks for returning players in the sport and his 90.8 Pro Football Focus (PFF) pass-rushing grade is tied for fourth best among returning players in the country. And Joyner could take another step this season.
However, the Gophers are very deep at the edge defender position with veterans Danny Striggow and Jalen Logan-Redding alongside exciting underclassmen Anthony Smith and Jaxon Howard. Joyner (422) trailed Striggow (505) and Logan-Redding (504) in total snaps last season, and he only started one game. His run defense, which garnered a 49.7 grade from PFF, was a big reason why.
In Mafe's senior season, he started only 9-of-13 games behind Esezi Otomewo and Thomas Rush. Hetherman and defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III now face a similar situation with a surplus of talent heading into 2024. That's certainly a problem they're happy to have.
There are a lot of options for how Minnesota plans to attack its defensive strategy this season, but Joyner has shown that he might have the highest ceiling among any defensive player on the roster.