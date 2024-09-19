Big reason for Minnesota's elite defense: Jack Henderson's versatility
After struggling with missed tackles against North Carolina, the Gophers' defense has responded with back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 1962. A big reason for the unit's success has been defensive back Jack Henderson.
Through three games, Henderson has been the highest-graded player on Minnesota's defense according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He's played 121 defensive snaps, which is the third-most on that side of the ball and he's earned a 79.9 overall grade.
"He's fun to have on the team. He does a lot of really good things for us, really in all situations. First down, second down and third down," defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman said. "He's been a guy, not having him all spring, really what he's contributed from day one in fall camp. In spring, he was always on the side, he was back and acting, getting the mental reps, he was taking the steps, he was in the video room."
Henderson's versatility allows Hetherman and the Minnesota defense to be unique in how they approach each week's game plan. 59.5% of his snaps have come as a slot cornerback, but 26.4% have come in the box and 10.7% have featured him setting the edge on the defensive line.
"Having him really from August, seeing his versatility, how he is setting edges, how he is blitzing off the edge, how he is in coverage and space," Hetherman said, touting his star defender. "He does so many good things for the defense and he's so versatile that we can put him in so many different situations and we don't have to solve or change personnel. That's been huge for us to be a little more versatile in what we can do."
His pass-rushing ability as a defensive back is what's so unique, as he's tied for a team-high 1.5 sacks and five pressures. He has eight total tackles on the season and he even returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown against Rhode Island in Week 2.
Minnesota's defense is flooded with talent and they haven't allowed a touchdown in 10 straight quarters. Henderson's unique skillset is a big reason why they're performing like one of the best units in the country and they'll have to be elite again when they open Big Ten play Saturday at home against Iowa.