Bowl projections: Expert thinks Gophers could face former head coach
The Gophers have only five games left on their schedule and they are two wins away from officially qualifying for a bowl game. Many experts anticipate them getting to six wins, but where could they play this winter?
Detroit Bowl, Dec. 26 in Detroit vs. Eastern Michigan
Formerly named the Quick Lane Bowl, the Detroit Bowl will be sponsored by GameAbove Sports this year. The Gophers have grown familiar, having appeared in the game three times across the last nine seasons. Action Network's Brett McMurphy thinks they could face Eastern Michigan in a rematch of last season's non-conference game.
Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 20 in Tampa vs. Vanderbilt
ESPN's Mark Schlabach projects that Minnesota will face an SEC team this winter. The Vanderbilt Commodores have been one of the best stories in college football this season and former Gophers head coach Jerry Kill is on staff as chief consultant to the head coach. The Gasparilla Bowl would be a first for the Gophers program.
Rate Bowl, Dec. 26 in Phoenix vs. Utah
Formerly known as the Insight Bowl and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, the newly named Rate Bowl is a game that the Gophers have appeared in four times since 2006. Played at the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field, a matchup against a formidable Big 12 opponent like Utah could be a good way for Minnesota to end its season.
Mayo Bowl, Jan. 3 in Charlotte vs. Virginia
The Duke's Mayo Bowl has become one of the most talked about bowl games thanks to the winning coach receiving a shower of mayo after the game instead of the traditional Gatorade. 247Sports' Bud Crawford thinks Minnesota could get invited to the game for the first time against ACC foe Virginia.
The Gophers will look to get one step closer to a bowl game as slight favorites this week against Maryland at Huntington Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.