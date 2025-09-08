All Gophers

Bowl projections: Minnesota is firmly in Big Ten's second tier after two weeks

There were plenty of interesting results across college football in Week 2.

Tony Liebert

Sep 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Darius Green (12) celebrates against the Northwestern State Demons during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Week 2 is still way too early to start seriously talking about bowl games, but that doesn't mean there haven't been significant results across the country. The Gophers have taken care of business against a Mid-American Conference (MAC) and Southland Conference team, so let's see where they stand before a pivotal Week 3 clash against California.

Gophers bowl game projections

Jan 3, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck reacts to the mayo dump after his teams’ win over Virginia Tech Hokies at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

College Football Playoff/Big Ten championship betting odds (via FanDuel)

CFP

  • Post Week 1: 16-1 (+1600)
  • Post Week 2: 15-1 (+1500)

Big Ten title

  • Post Week 1: 80-1 (+8000)
  • Post Week 2: 80-1 (+8000)

Big Ten standings

We learned a lot about the middle of the Big Ten in Week 2. Illinois looks like a legit College Football Playoff contender after blowing out Illinois 45-19 on the road. Michigan looks a year away after losing to Oklahoma on the road. Iowa's Mark Gronowski experiment has seemingly failed before it started after another abysmal offensive performance in a road loss to Iowa State. Lastly, Michigan State picked up a very important win at home against Boston College in double overtime.

The elite tier of the conference is still Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon. Illinois looks like the most reasonable choice to be fourth at the moment. Minnesota is firmly in a logjam in the middle of the second tier alongside teams like Washington, USC, Nebraska, Indiana, Michigan State and probably still Michigan and Iowa.

Post-Week 2 Big Ten power rankings

  1. Ohio State
  2. Oregon
  3. Penn State
  4. Illinois
  5. USC
  6. Washington
  7. Minnesota
  8. Nebraska
  9. Indiana
  10. Michigan
  11. Michigan State
  12. Iowa
  13. Rutgers
  14. Maryland
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Purdue
  17. Northwestern
  18. UCLA

Overall outlook

In the new 12-team era, there will likely be a minimum of four Big Ten teams invited to the College Football Playoff. Through two weeks, there seems to be a clear top four, but there hasn't been a single Big Ten game played, and there is obviously still so much football left to be played.

The five most interesting teams in the conference right now include USC, Washington, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska. The Trojans go to Purdue this week, but Minnesota has a real chance to make a statement at California, as the most significant Week 3 test for any of the five teams.

With a bye week looming, the Gophers have more than enough time to regroup before Big Ten play, but the result of this week's game in Berkley is their first chance to make a statement as a team that should be mentioned in polls and near the top of conference standings.

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

