Bowl projections: Where are the Gophers going after upset win over USC?
It's never too early to talk about bowl games.
Following the Gophers' upset victory over No. 11 USC, they are now only three wins away from officially becoming bowl-eligible. We're not even halfway done with the regular season, but let's look at where the experts think Minnesota could be heading.
First Responder Bowl, Jan. 3 in Dallas, Texas
The First Responder Bowl is played at SMU's home stadium in Dallas on January 3. Minnesota has never played in the bowl game under its five previous names since 2011. Action Network's Brett McMurphy has the Gophers matched up with Arizona State, a team that they've faced only one time in 1969.
ESPN's Mark Schlabach also sees Minnesota going to Dallas in early 2025. The Gophers have never faced UCF, but it would be an interesting matchup against a Big 12 opponent and former national championship-winning head coach Gus Malzahn.
Military Bowl, Dec. 28 in Annapolis, Maryland
The Military Bowl is played in Annapolis at the home stadium of Navy. 247Sports' Brad Crawford has the Gophers playing a pseudo road game in this matchup against the Navy Midshipmen on their home turf. Since its inception in 2008, this would be Minnesota's first appearance in the Military Bowl and its first game against Navy since 1962.
Notables:
CBS Sports' Jery Palm and ESPN's Kyle Bonagura still need to see more from the Gophers as neither one has MInnesota included in the latest bowl game predictions. A win this week at UCLA, which Minnesota is favored by 5.5 points, should change their minds...