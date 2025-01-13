Corey Hetherman details reason why he left Minnesota for Miami
Reports surfaced Saturday that Gophers defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman would accept the same position at Miami. He was officially named Miami's new defensive coordinator Sunday and had his introductory press conference Monday.
Despite signing a contract extension in December with a significant pay raise, Hetherman opted to head to Miami for presumably an even bigger pay raise. The Hurricanes program is on a different level than Minnesota, claiming five national titles since the Gophers won their last in 1960.
"Just looking at the opportunity to compete for a national championship. What the program is, what coach has done here, looking at the roster, I think I am excited about the opportunity and what we can do," Hetherman said when asked why he accepted the Miami job.
Hetherman has had a long journey to Miami with notable stops at Maine, James Madison and Rutgers before joining the Gophers. He was very complimentary of Gophers coach P.J. Fleck and his short stint time at Minnesota.
"I thought that defense — those guys, there's a lot of talent on that roster. Those guys, the way they competed, the way they competed with each other to make everyone better," Hetherman said. "Last year we had a really good season and I thought that defense made a lot of big plays."
Coordinator moves happen all the time. This wasn't the first time it has happened at Minnesota, and it certainly won't be the last. Hetherman clearly had a very coach-speak response for why he opted to leave the Twin Cities, but it's also obvious that the Hurricanes likely came in with an offer that he could not refuse.
