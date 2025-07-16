Darius Taylor excited to play with 'twitchy' Marshall transfer A.J. Turner
Gophers running back Darius Taylor is entering his third year with the program, and he will be playing alongside his third different quarterback. He has been a focal point of Minnesota's offense each of the last two seasons, and it looks like that will continue in 2025.
With Drake Lindsey's lack of experience at the QB position, people often say that a young quarterback's best friend is a strong running game. Taylor was asked if he thinks his workload will increase with Lindsey under center, but he seems ready for anything.
"I don't think so. I think that whatever the game calls for. It's all gameplanned out, coaches do a great job at that," Taylor said. "Whatever the gameplan calls for, I am going to do, our quarterback will do as well. I think that our team is more than capable of playing in both facets of the game, passing and running, so I am excited to get going."
Taylor showcased his versatility last season with 54 catches for 350 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the passing game, but he also added 205 carries for 986 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He's now one of the best returning running backs in the sport.
Minnesota brought in some new pieces at the running back position in the offseason. Notably, Marshall transfer A.J. Turner led the country in yards per carry last season at 8.3. He will now presumably play second fiddle to Taylor in 2025, which he seems excited about.
"He's really twitchy. He has speed and his vision is really, really good," Taylor said. "He does a great job of just finding it, so I am excited to see him get going."
Minnesota has routinely been known for its run game under P.J. Fleck, but things leaned more towards the pass last season. The personnel might point back towards a run-heavy scheme in 2025, and Taylor looks ready for the challenge.