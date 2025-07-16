Koi Perich steals media day show with WWE-style belt: 'I thought it looks cool'
Gophers football had more than 20 student-athletes speak to the local media on Wednesday as part of their annual internal media day. Star sophomore Koi Perich was one of the final people to speak, and he stole the show with a WWE-style championship belt around his waist.
"We do a thing every Friday. For a competition, you've got to hold 405 (pounds), move plates as fast as you can in a five-yard sprint. I have won it for the past couple of weeks. I thought it looks cool," he said.
Perich was asked if playing for the Gophers was a dream growing up, and he quickly said no. He would just skip college if it were up to him, which is a significant amount of confidence coming from a teenager who hasn't even been enrolled in college for two years.
Related: Future draft pick? Gophers star Perich says ‘dream was to play for Vikings’
After a breakout true freshman campaign as a safety and returner, Perich is expected to see an expanded offensive role. Akin to last year's Heisman trophy winner, Travis Hunter, who starred at both cornerback and wide receiver for Colorado.
"I always wanted to do it. Coming out of high school, in recruitment, I wanted to do it too. I talked with Coach Fleck about it, in recruitment, and it just came to be this year," Perich said. "I think Travis (Hunter) is a very good football player. He can go at it on both sides, his conditioning is insane."
Perich's offensive role is still a bit unknown. Hunter was essentially a full-time starter on both sides of the ball last season. That type of workload for Perich seems unlikely, but he has arguably exceeded expectations at every step so far, so it doesn't seem impossible.
Perich is a household name among Minnesota sports fans. His confidence makes it seem like he'll quickly become a household name nationally.