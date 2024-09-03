Darius Taylor's status remains in question ahead of matchup with Rhode Island
The Gophers were without star running back Darius Taylor in their season-opening loss to North Carolina on Thursday as he continues his recovery from a leg injury that he appeared to suffer in early August.
Taylor struggled with injuries for much of his breakout true freshman season last year and it seems like there could be similar issues to begin 2024. He played in only six of 13 games in 2023 but still totaled nearly 800 yards and five touchdowns, highlighted by a 208-yard performance in the Quick Lane Bowl.
Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck on Monday did not disclose Taylor's status for Minnesota's Week 2 matchup against Rhode Island. He was asked if the team's upcoming schedule against Rhode Island and Nevada before a pivotal rivalry game against Iowa in Week 4 would have any impact on a decision to let him play or not.
"The good thing about your question is I don't make any of those decisions. I don't decide whether a player plays and when he comes back. Is he 60% and playing? I mean, our guys get cleared, and when they get cleared by the medical staff, the training staff, then they're ready to play," Fleck said. "And then from there, you play them as much as you can play them. But Darius is one of our best football players. When he's ready and he's healthy, he'll be on the football field."
Minnesota went into the transfer portal and added three running backs this offseason. In Week 1, Marcus Major and returning veteran Jordan Nubin got most of the work, with Major leading the team with 20 carries and 73 yards while Nubin was more of a third-down option and finished with two catches for 20 yards.
The Gophers will be heavily favored to take down Rhode Island and Nevada at Huntington Bank Stadium the next two weeks, but their offense looked like it was missing the big-play factor that Taylor possesses against North Carolina.
We won't know if Taylor is playing Saturday until two hours before kickoff, so get ready for a 9 a.m. Saturday announcement...