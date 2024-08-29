Gophers running back Darius Taylor ruled out against North Carolina
Star Gophers running back Darius Taylor has been ruled out for Thursday's season opener against North Carolina. Taylor had been dealing with a leg injury in the week leading up to the game.
Taylor suffered a leg injury during a practice open to the media 10 days ago and sat on the sidelines for the remainder of the practice. While Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said at the time he didn't think the injury was serious, it was enough to put his status for Thursday's opener into question. Taylor was among those ruled out on the Big Ten availability report posted two hours before the game.
The good news for the Gophers is that top receiver Daniel Jackson was not on the availability report, meaning he should be fully available for Thursday's game. Jackson had missed multiple practices leading up to Thursday's game due to an undisclosed injury.
The loss of Taylor is a big one for the Gophers as they look to get off to a strong start to the season. Taylor was a freshman standout last season, rushing for 799 yards and five touchdowns in just six games. Taylor was limited to just six games due to injuries throughout the season.
Jackson, meanwhile, was the Gophers' top receiver last season and is closing in on 2,000 career receiving yards. Jackson had 59 receptions for 831 yards and eight touchdowns last season to give him 133 receptions for 1,822 yards and 14 touchdowns for his career. The Gophers may need to rely more on the standout receiver with their top playmaker in Taylor ruled out for the game.
Also ruled out for the Gophers were junior defensive back Darius Green, freshman tight end Piece Walsh, freshman running back Jaydon Wright, freshman defensive back Simon Seidl, freshman running back Kaeden Johnson, freshman defensive lineman Jaylin Hicks, freshman offensive lineman Jerome Williams, freshman defensive lineman Sam Macy and freshman defensive lineman Theorin Randle. Wright, Seidl, Williams and Macy are all out for the season.
The game between the U and North Carolina was moved to an 8 p.m. start due to inclement weather.