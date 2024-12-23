Drake Lindsey reacts to Gophers' transfer portal success: 'We’re rolling!!'
It remains to be seen who will start at quarterback for the Gophers in Week 1 of 2025, but Minnesota is building a talented roster around whoever its signal caller will be next season.
Three offensive linemen, two wide receivers, three running backs, and one tight end are among the wave of talented players who have committed to the Gophers through the transfer portal recently. Current freshman QB Drake Lindsey seems to be a fan of the new additions.
"Let’s gooo!!! Time to run the table!" Lindsey said on X after the commitment of UCF transfer offensive lineman Marcellus Marshall.
Minnesota's offensive line will be completely revamped next season after losing Aireontae Ersery and Phillip Daniels and adding three potential starters from the portal. Marshall will be joined by Kentucky's Dylan Ray and Washington's Kahlee Tafai. Lindsey endorsed his new protection, commenting, "let’s gooo! We’re rolling!! Dude is beast," on X after Tafai's commitment.
The Gophers will be replacing their top two wide receivers, Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer, in 2025, but they've added portal commitments from Miami (OH) transfer Javon Tracy and UCLA's Logan Loya. Lindsey is ready to build some chemistry with the new targets, commenting, "Let’s do it!!!" on Tracy's commitment.
All signs point towards Lindsey having a good old-fashioned quarterback battle with Georgia Tech transfer Zach Pyron in the spring, leading up to the 2025 fall season. In today's day and age, it's increasingly rare to see college athletes fully committed to programs, but Lindsey is fully bought into Minnesota and appears to be ready for the challenge.
Minnesota will have a new-look offense in 2025 with as many as six new starters coming in from the transfer portal. The battle between Lindsey and Pyron will be one of many positional duels to follow leading into next season.
