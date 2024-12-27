Early look at Minnesota's revamped 2025 WR room after transfer portal shakeup
The Gophers have been one of college football's busiest teams in the transfer portal this cycle, landing commitments from 15 players. One of the most significant upgrades they've made has come at wide receiver, adding UCLA's Logan Loya, Nebraska's Malachi Coleman and Javon Tracy from Miami (OH), but where do they all fit together?
Minnesota's top two wide receivers from 2024, Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer, are out of eligibility and will not return to the program in 2025. The Gophers are tasked with replacing 121 receptions, 1,466 receiving yards and eight touchdowns next season, and they've opted to do so through the portal.
There is a talented group of players also returning to Minnesota in 2025. Le'Meke Brockington recorded 16 catches for 227 yards and one touchdown this season, while Cristian Driver, Tyler Williams and Kenric Lanier II combined for nine catches, 74 yards and one touchdown.
Let's dive into the 2025 WR outlook...
No. 1: Javon Tracy
I am confident in saying that Minnesota's No. 1 wide receiver position in 2025 is Tracy's to lose. At 6-foot, 206 pounds, he has an incredibly similar physical profile to Jackson, who is 6-foot, 195 pounds. Tracy did play 54.1% of his snaps from the slot last season, but he had plenty of production outside.
With 1,116 career receiving yards, Tracy is one of two players on the roster with more than 1,000. The Miami (OH) transfer will have two years of eligibility remaining to develop into a true No. 1 with the Gophers.
Slot: Logan Loya/Cristian Driver
Loya at the slot position might be the clearest role outlook for the Gophers' receivers in 2025. Listed at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, he played 51.5% of his snaps from the slot in 2024 and he has all of the traits to continue at that position with Minnesota. He is the most experienced player at the position on the roster with more than 1,300 career receiving yards.
Loya has the capability to play outside as well, but given their other personnel, I think most of his work will be done inside. It would not shock me if he was the leading receiver in 2025, but I think he will have a different role than Tracy.
Driver played 79.8% of his 104 snaps from the slot last season and showed some flashes, with seven catches for 49 yards and one touchdown. I could see him having a similar reserve role in 2025.
Outside No. 2: Le'Meke Brockington
This is the position or role that I could see going a lot of ways for the Gophers in 2025. Spencer broke out for 46 catches, 603 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, so Minnesota will have a solid amount of production to replace.
Last season, Brockington played 81% of his 596 snaps from the outside receiver position. Gophers fans have been waiting to see his breakout and he should have a great chance to do it in 2025, but there is a lot of talent behind him.
Tyler Williams/Malachi Coleman
Williams and Coleman are both former four-star high school recruits and they present a much different skill set. Coleman is 6-foot-5, 210 pounds and Williams is 6-foot-3, 210 pounds. On paper, they're the two best red zone threats on the team, but they haven't shown the consistency to be every-down players in their college careers.
With great spring and fall practices, I think either Williams or Coleman could earn the outside No. 2 role over Brockington, but they will have to take it. Minnesota likes its wide receivers to do much more than bring down jump balls and Williams and Coleman will need to show they can do that.