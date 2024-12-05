Early QB options Minnesota could target in the transfer portal
Lost in Wednesday's early signing period chaos was Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck confirming that the team will "absolutely" go after a quarterback in the transfer portal this offseason.
"We absolutely are going to bring a transfer quarterback to compete. That's what we're going to do. I think that's really good for everybody," Fleck said.
The transfer portal doesn't officially open until Monday, Dec. 9, but a lot of players have already announced plans to enter the portal. There will be dozens of quarterbacks who enter, so let's look at a handful of early options Minnesota could potentially look at for their next signal-caller.
With Drake Lindsey and Dylan Wittke expected to be on the roster in 2025, it would surprise me if the Gophers opted to add an inexperienced underclassman. I expect a player with starting experience or a veteran with one or two years of eligibility remaining to be the type of prospect they target.
Jacob Zeno, UAB
Zeno just completed his third season at UAB under head coach Trent Dilfer after playing three seasons at Baylor. I am not entirely sure how he has eligibility left for a seventh season, but Minnesota offered him as a high school recruit all the way back in 2019.
He has plenty of experience, especially in big moments. He notably threw for 159 yards and one touchdown in the Big 12 Championship Game as a true freshman in 2019. He's made 17 total starts and could make sense as a veteran option to come in and compete with Drake Lindsey.
Reese Poffenbarger, Miami (FL)
Poffenbarger transferred to Miami (FL) last offseason after two seasons at Albany. He began his career as a walk-on at Old Dominion in 2021, so he will be looking for his fourth school in five seasons. With the Great Danes from 2022-23, he had great success throwing for 5,969 yards and 56 touchdowns.
It's been a winding road, but Poffenbarger has a lot of similarities to Max Brosmer based on their success at the FCS level. Minnesota has laid out the path and Poffenbarger has the talent to to succeed like Brosmer.
Ethan Vasko, Coastal Carolina
Vasko announced plans to enter the portal on Thursday after a breakout season with the Chanticleers. He completed 54.6% of his passes for 2,120 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He proved to be a dual threat with 447 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
He began his career at Kansas in the 2022 high school recruiting class. There's no Minnesota connection, but he has starting experience and he'll likely generate some interest from the Power Four conference level.
Traditional FCS-Big Ten route
Last offseason, Minnesota looked into the FCS level and added the most prolific passer in the country. There are already a few options in the transfer portal they could look at, highlighted by Joe Pesanksy from Holy Cross and Grant Jordan from Yale.
Pesansky threw for 2,375 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2024, compared to Jordan who threw for 1,938 yards, 22 touchdowns and only three interceptions. They have nowhere near the level of accolades as Brosmer had at New Hampshire, but they're probably the top two options from the FCS pool at this point.
It's still incredibly early in the process and there will be more players that enter. With Lindsey, Dylan Wittke and four-star freshman Jackson Kollock, Minnesota could take a different approach than they had last season before targeting Brosmer.