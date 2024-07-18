Elijah Spencer finding 'different ways to separate' in Year 2 with Gophers
In December 2022 Elijah Spencer transferred to Minnesota from Charlotte. He was coming off a sophomore season where he had 57 catches for 943 yards and 9 touchdowns. With two years of eligibility remaining, he looked like a future star for the Gophers.
On3 ranked him as the 22nd-best receiver from the transfer portal before the season, notably ahead of former Gophers receiver Corey Crooms Jr., Malik Washington, who led the nation in receptions last year at Virginia, and North Carolina's Nate McCollum, who had 15 catches against Minnesota last season.
In his first season in the Big Ten, Spencer totaled 9 catches for 65 yards but added three touchdowns. He was third in Minnesota's wide receiver room with 420 total snaps. He was targeted only 19 times, which means he simply didn't get much opportunity to make plays.
"Did I do everything that I was able to do? Of course, the answer is no," Spencer said. "So I am just looking for ways to fill those holes and fill those gaps, so I can perform at a high level this season.
Making the transition from the American Athletic Conference (AAC) to the Big Ten can be tough for any player and Spencer recognized that. At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, he still has all of the traits to be a successful wide receiver. He just needs to regain the confidence he had at Charlotte.
"The biggest thing is, the fact that everybody has the same level of skill, so you have to find different ways to separate yourself," Spencer said when asked about the transition. "While at Charlotte, it's a lower level with people who may not be as committed to the game of football."
As a true freshman, Spencer reeled in 28 balls for 381 yards and 6 touchdowns. He was even named Conference USA Freshman of the Year. Minnesota has a talented wide receiver room heading into 2024, led by returning senior Daniel Jackson, who is well aware of what Spencer brings to the FBS level.
"He just needs to continue to be himself, Elijah is an excellent and great player," Jackson said. "A lot of players weren't able to truly see his fullest potential, but a lot of great talk and great things coming up for him this upcoming year. I think just continuing to be himself and that confidence is going to be the main thing for receivers."
The Gophers passing attack could look a lot different this season with New Hampshire transfer quarterback Max Brosmer, who Spencer called "a freaking leader." With Jackson back for another year and Georgia transfer Tyler Williams coming into the program, Spencer is a bit under the radar, but he still has the talent to be a big-time contributor in the Big Ten.