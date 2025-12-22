J.J. McCarthy Injury Update Impacts Opening Odds for Lions vs. Vikings in Week 17
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffered another injury in Week 16 against the New York Giants, and his status for Week 17 against the Detroit Lions appears to be in question.
McCarthy exited Sunday's win with a hand injury and did not return, leaving Max Brosmer to close out the win for the Vikings. If McCarthy is unable to go on a short week -- the Vikings play on Christmas Day against the Detroit Lions -- Brosmer would get the start for Minnesota.
While X-rays on McCarthy's hand came back negative, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell declined to speculate about how long the former first-round pick may be out. He also admitted that he's not sure if McCarthy was able to grip the football due to his hand issue.
“I’m not sure he was even able to grip the ball,” O’Connell said, referring to the injury. “I don’t know if he knew (about the pain) or not at that point. I haven’t had a chance to talk to him.”
This has cast some major doubt on McCarthy's status for Thursday, and oddsmakers have shifted the Vikings from +5.5 to +6 in their matchup against the Lions. Minnesota beat the Lions earlier this season, but Detroit has to win this game to stay alive to make the playoffs in the NFC. So, DraftKings has Jared Goff and company at -265 to get a win since the Vikings may be short-handed in this game.
The 2025 season has been a struggled for McCarthy, as injuries have limited him to just nine games. The Vikings are 5-4 in those matchups, but they've been eliminated from playoff contention in the NFC.
Overall, the former first-round pick has completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 1,450 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Simply put, McCarthy has not played well enough for this Vikings team to contend, and he's missed valuable reps under center because of all of his injury issues.
Oddsmakers seem to be bracing for Brosmer to start in Week 17, but this line could jump around if McCarthy ends up suiting up. For now, the Vikings are nearly touchdown underdogs on their home field in a short week.
