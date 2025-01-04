Elijah Spencer's Mayo Bowl MVP in Charlotte was a 'fitting end' to his Gophers career
Friday night's Duke's Mayo Bowl win over Virginia Tech was the final college football game for many players on the Gophers roster, but no performance was more valuable than wide receiver Elijah Spencer's.
After reeling in six receptions for 81 receiving yards and two touchdowns, Spencer took home the 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl MVP. Gophers leading receiver Daniel Jackson was out of the lineup and Spencer filled in seamlessly into the No. 1 role.
"Elijah had an opportunity to be the No. 1 guy and step into his role. Being in (Charlotte) meant a lot to him and I thought that showed in his preparation. I thought that showed in Coach Harbaugh's gameplan and what our offensive staff poured into him," Fleck said. "We didn't start the fastest, but I thought we executed the gameplan really well once we got going. It couldn't have happened to a better person."
Friday night's game was played in a familiar area for Spencer, who played his high school football at Dutch Forks High School in Irmo, South Carolina, which is less than a two-hour drive from Charlotte. He began his college career at UNC Charlotte and played there for two seasons before transferring to Minnesota.
"It was big time, I am not going to lie," Spencer said after the game when asked about how cool it was to play in front of his home crowd. "I didn't think I would have an opportunity to play in front of all my friends and family. I'd say that was the biggest part, that I was afforded to. A lot of friends and family hadn't seen me play in Minnesota, so being able to play right here in my backyard. Why not?
Spencer's Minnesota career did not start off on the right foot with only nine catches for 52 yards and three touchdowns in 2023, but he broke out in 2024. He finished with 52 catches for 684 yards and six touchdowns and it culminated with arguably his best performance in a Gophers uniform.
"Elijah Spencer really loves Charlotte, he loves the Queen City. He was really excited when we got named to the Duke's Mayo Bowl. He was probably the most excited than anybody was," Fleck said. "Just ironic that he was named MVP and it's a fitting end to his career."
