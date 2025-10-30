Evaluating Koi Perich’s performance in his sophomore season with the Gophers
Koi Perich was named to every major preseason watchlist for a defensive back. After earning an All-Big Ten First-Team selection as a true freshman, he had huge expectations as a sophomore in 2025. Has he lived up to the hype so far?
Perich has 44 total tackles this season, and he's on pace to comfortably cruise past the 46 total tackles he had last season. His turnover numbers are notably down from five interceptions and one forced fumble last season to only one this year, but he did find the end zone for the first pick-six of his career.
"The hard part, when you have such success at safety, especially early on, we can't control when the ball comes our way. All we can do is prepare those guys for when it does, to know we'll be able to execute and make plays," Gophers defensive coordinator Danny Collins said. "There's not frustration there. He knows exactly what's happening, and if the ball is not going his way, the ball is not going his way. That's him doing his job as well, when it's going other places."
Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave Perich an 88.9 defensive grade for his performance last season. His grade has taken a huge drop to 62.3 this season, but why? The most glaring difference has been his tackling. Perich had six missed tackles all of last season, and he already has 13 so far this season.
"I think too, when you see guys like Kerry Brown have success. When you see guys like Aidan Gousby having success. Darius Green coming on and having success," Collins continued. "Now, it's kind of like pick your poison, and now he will have those opportunities. I don't think there's any frustration there. He gets it. He comes to work every single day. He's really excited for this game."
Minnesota has a deep group at safety. Brown is performing at almost the same level he was last season, without the interceptions. Gousby's production has dropped off in almost every major metric, and Green is playing some of the best football of his career.
Perich's offensive role has also disappeared. He wore a split jersey during spring and fall camp, as he worked with both the wide receivers and defensive backs during practice. He played seven offensive snaps in Week 1, four in Week 2, and three in Week 3. He hasn't logged a single offensive snap since.
Minnesota tried to develop Perich into a two-way player, and they've completely abandoned those plans at this point in the season. P.J. Fleck and the Gophers coaching staff said they were going to give Perich as much as he could handle, and it's fair to assume they didn't think he could handle to offensive role at this point and time.
His role as a returner has also been far less smooth this season. After a muffed punt against California in Week 3, Minnesota dialed back his opportunities, but he still has 11 punt returns for 82 yards. He also has 10 kick returns for 213 yards.
Ultimately, Perich has not taken the leap many people expected. He is still only a true sophomore, and he continues to show tremendous potential, notably with a game-winning pix-six against Purdue. He will have plenty more opportunities to prove that his current stretch of play is just another story in his development.